Queens heads back to the polls for another round of primaries on Tuesday, with party nominations for three congressional districts and two state Senate districts up for grabs.
Five candidates remain in the Democratic race to replace outgoing Congressman, and failed gubernatorial candidate, Tom Suozzi (D-Nassau, Suffolk, Queens) as the nominee in the 3rd Congressional District. Long Island political veteran Jon Kaiman, activist and political commentator Robert Zimmerman, Nassau County legislator Josh Lafazan, community organizer Reema Rasool and healthcare advocate Melanie D’Arrigo all have active campaigns heading into Tuesday’s primary.
The 3rd District represents the northeasternmost portion of Queens, along with much of the North Shore of Long Island.
Rep. Nydia Velázquez (D-Brooklyn, Queens) faces a challenge from Paperboy Prince, an artist and progressive community organizer, in her bid to retain the Democratic nomination in the 7th Congressional District. Velázquez bested Prince in the 2020 primary cycle, securing 79.7 percent of the vote to Prince’s 19.9 percent.
The 7th District covers portions of Woodhaven and Ridgewood, along with parts of Brooklyn and Manhattan’s Lower East Side.
The race for the Democratic nomination in the newly created 59th Senate district, encompassing portions of Brooklyn and Manhattan as well as Long Island City and Astoria, is down to three candidates. Progressive activist Nomiki Konst endorsed fellow Democratic Socialist Kristen Gonzalez earlier this week, leaving just Gonzalez, former City Council staffer Mike Corbett and former Councilwoman Elizabeth Crowley as the candidates with active campaigns.
Both Konst and community organizer Francoise Olivas will appear on the ballot, though Olivas dropped out to endorse Crowley late last month.
Crowley has received endorsements from a number of local officials, including Mayor Adams and Congressmen Gregory Meeks (D-Queens, Nassau) and Ritchie Torres (D-Bronx), while Gonzalez has the backing of Velázquez and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-Queens, Bronx).
Sen. Joe Addabbo Jr. (D-Howard Beach) is vying to retain the Democratic nomination for the redrawn 15th District, now representing more of south central and mid-Queens, plus Lindenwood. He faces challenges from activist Albert Baldeo, who was convicted of obstructing an investigation into contributions made to his 2010 City Council run, and activist Japneet Singh, an accountant and former Community Board 10 member, who was endorsed by city Public Advocate Jumaane Williams.
Republicans can have their say in the 14th Congressional District, where Tina Forte and Desi Cuellar are making their push to run against Ocasio-Cortez in November.
Early voting in the city runs through Sunday. Primary day is Tuesday, Aug. 23, as is the deadline to return absentee ballots. Winners from Tuesday’s primary will move on to the general election, to be held on Nov. 8.
New Yorkers can find their polling station by visiting findmypollsite.vote.nyc, or by calling 1 (866) 868-3692.
