After long careers of service, six playground animal sculptures from across the city retired from their posts last Friday.
But these party animals did not head to Florida — they will be spending their copious free time at Flushing Meadows Corona Park.
Naturally, the Department of Parks and Recreation threw them a retirement party, complete with hats and a big cake, seen above.
It was an event that surely would have made Leslie Knope proud. The statues — including an aardvark, at top, and an elephant and camel, center — will live out the rest of their days at a “contemplative” new outdoor space next to the Unisphere, which includes benches and an accessible pathway, the agency said. Not seen are two dolphin statues as well as a frog; the animals could not be reached for comment.
— Sophie Krichevsky
