Neir’s Tavern is partnering with the Kiwanis Club of Ozone Park-Woodhaven for the saloon’s upcoming 193rd birthday block party celebration.
The family-friendly event will be Oct. 1 from noon to 6 p.m. outside of Neir’s at 78th Street and 88th Avenue. There will be a bounce house, face painting, a hobbyhorse event, a “Goodfellas Challenge” and more.
“The Kiwanis Club members believe in the importance of preserving and celebrating historic local businesses, and Neir’s Tavern is perhaps the ultimate example of a place that means so much to Woodhaven and all of its neighbors,” the group said in a prepared statement, adding that it is pleased to be sponsoring the event. At right, Kiwanis secretary Walter Chaluisant shakes hands with Loycent Gordon, right, owner of Neir’s.
“When we met with the members of the Kiwanis, it was clear that they were aligned with our concept of bringing the community together and always paying it forward,” Gordon said.
Visit neirstavern.com for more information.
