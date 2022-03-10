Queens Public Library President and CEO Dennis Walcott announced that the Flushing Library will partially reopen in April — he hoped before Easter — at a tour of the building with elected officials and press March 4.
Among those in attendance last Friday were Congresswoman Grace Meng (D-Flushing), Borough President Donovan Richards and Councilmember Sandra Ung (D-Flushing). Ung, who had been outspoken about the QPL’s previous lack of communication on the branch’s status, was pleased by the day’s news.
“I’m happy that the library came out today and gave us a view of what’s going on, and also gave us a firmer timeline about when the library will open, which is actually just what the public really needed,” she told the Chronicle.
Asked about whether, as she previously suggested, mobile library services would be necessary in the area, Ung said, “I think if — fingers crossed — the library really opens the last two weeks of April, that’s the most important thing: that this library is functioning.”
The Chronicle reported last month that the Flushing Library would have a partial re-opening in the spring, following the QPL’s July announcement that the branch would be closed indefinitely. At the time, the library cited the failure of the building’s HVAC system and intentions to build a second elevator as the impetus for the closure.
Walcott emphasized that he intends to keep the community in the loop as construction at the branch continues.
“Our team, along with us, will keep you abreast, step-by-step, on what’s happening,” he said during the presentation. “So that way, if there are any hiccups, you’ll know about the hiccups.”
At this point, said Carlos Rodriguez, senior project manager at the New York City Department of Design and Construction, the crew is in the process of completing a partition that divides the elevator work from the part of the library that will be actively used. After that, the branch will be prepared for day-to-day use, returning couches and chairs as well as reshelving books. Only after those things have occurred will the library reopen its doors.
While Friday’s tour made clear that the community is approaching a major step forward, QPL officials made clear that there’s still a long road to a completely finished, fully improved Flushing Library.
For one, work on the new, second elevator will continue in the evenings, after the library has closed. That includes digging an elevator pit on the lower level, then cutting through the floors above it in the appropriate spots.
Once the new elevator is complete, which the DDC estimates will be in July 2023, the existing one will be closed for refurbishing. According to QPL Director of Communications Lisi de Bourbon, it’s estimated that both projects will be completed by December 2023. In total, the DDC estimates, both are expected to cost $8.79 million.
Meanwhile, the branch will have a temporary HVAC system, taking the form of a trailer outside of the library, which will suffice in the warmer months; the existing HVAC system still has some working heating functions.
As the Chronicle previously reported, it was unclear whether the HVAC replacement project could occur at the same time as the elevator updates. According to de Bourbon, that remains an open question. Consequently, she confirmed to the Chronicle, there is no projected end date for the whole of the construction at the branch.
Through all of this, though, the QPL has not forgotten just how vital the library is to Flushing.
“In Flushing, it’s so much a part of the community, and the community thrives on the library, and we thrive on the Flushing Library,” Walcott said. “That’s tough to replace. So we’re trying to be very conscious of the balancing act: Do the right thing and modernizing, but at the same time, trying to find the opportunity to open doors.”
