A Rosedale family saw the name of its patriarch immortalized on Saturday.
The corner of 148th Road and Edgewood Street was renamed for former FDNY Emergency Medical Technician Wendell O’Brien. The O’Brien family makes their home on the very corner.
O’Brien died in 2008. He was unpacking the family car following a trip to Florida, when he suffered a heart attack.
His widow, Marcia, had been contacted about honors in her husband’s name before. The FDNY wanted to call 9 Metrotech Center, the post at which O’Brien worked most frequently, “Wendell O’Brien Walk,” after his signature phrase: “You should talk the talk and walk the walk.” Marcia declined that honor, as well as a street renaming, citing the weight of the loss at the time.
“I was not in the frame of mind to really deal with that,” she said. “Then here comes Councilwoman Selvena Brooks-Powers, and she says, ‘This is the time,’” she added. “After all of these years, to see that his name still carried so much was just amazing.”
Marcia said two stories best exemplify her husband’s spirit.
During the Northeast blackout of 2003, a young girl living next door came running over to their home, saying her sister was choking. O’Brien dislodged the bottle cap that had gotten stuck in the girl’s throat, saving her life.
Two years later, while he was doing a photoshoot for Emergency Medical Services Week, a man ran over to him pleading for someone to help his wife, who was about to jump off the Ed Koch Queensboro Bridge. O’Brien and his partner grabbed the woman by the hand and pulled her to safety.
“He was just an all-around amazing person,” Marcia said. “Excellent husband, excellent father. We did everything together.”
In addition to his wife, O’Brien is survived their two children: Wendell Jr., age 26, and Amanda, age 24.
