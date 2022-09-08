As construction on the redesigned Parsons-Archer pedestrian plaza continues, businesses in the area say the presence has made little impact on patronage.
An employee at the Dunkin’ Donuts on Parsons Boulevard says he has noticed little to no decline in foot traffic. A manager at the Jamaica Multiplex Cinemas, who preferred to remain nameless, says there hasn’t been a meaningful change in business since construction started in April.
Jamaica Center Business Improvement District Executive Director Jenn Furioli says that is by design. In the lead-up to construction, she said the BID coordinated monthly meetings between businesses and representatives from the city departments of Transportation, Design and Construction and Community Board 12.
As a result of the meetings, construction takes place between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m., as to limit disruption to businesses and vehicular and pedestrian traffic flow. Any concerns held by the businesses or the property manager are directed through the BID to the construction manager, who has been responsive, Furioli says.
“As a BID, we look forward to the eventual finished gathering place where neighbors can once again meet en plein air, and the local farmers market, our BID and our thriving cultural community can provide on-site entertainment or programming,” she said in a statement.
A DDC spokesperson says work began in April with the installation of seven catch basins on either end of the corridor, at the intersection of Jamaica Avenue and Parsons Boulevard and the intersection of Parsons and Archer Avenue. Work has since continued on the area between the intersections, with half of the road base having already been installed and reconstruction of the curb and sidewalk continuing. Construction is scheduled to be complete by the summer of 2023.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.