People on parole are steps closer to having their voting rights restored after Gov. Cuomo signed a bill that will automatically reinstate that privilege for those who were formerly incarcerated of a felony on Wednesday.
The bill is sponsored by Assemblyman Danny O’Donnell (D-Manhattan) and state Sen. Leroy Comrie (D-St. Albans) and has been languishing in the state Legislature for approximately a decade.
“Voting is a fundamental right, and no one should have to fight to access that right,” said O’Donnell. “For the past two years, we made history by passing sweeping legislation that made voting easier in New York. Today, we go further by expanding voter eligibility to those on parole. For too long, restricting the right to vote has been used as a tool to silence and exclude communities of color.”
As of 2018, there were approximately 2.3 million people in jail across the United States and nearly three times that many, 6.7 million, in some form of correctional control (parole or probation) according to a Prison Policy Initiative report.
If the correctional control population were its own state, it would be the 16th largest in the nation, according to the criminal justice think tank. While the number of people on probation (3.6 million) outnumbers the individuals on parole (870,000), together that is more people than in federal prisons, local jails, youth confinement, state prisons, Native American country jails, involuntary commitment, immigration prisons and military prisons combined.
Black Americans constituted an overwhelming 30 percent of the community supervision population and are more likely to end up having their parole or probation revoked and go to prison, not because of a crime, but for their inability to pay probation fees or stay on top of getting a job or education while maintaining meetings with a probation or parole officer, according to the PPI.
“Felony disenfranchisement is a relic of Jim Crow America, so there is no need to wonder why it disproportionately impacts people of color and the poor,” said Comrie, who was happy to carry the bill across the finish line. “We can no longer stand by and allow poverty to be criminalized.”
The bill was initially proposed by former state Sen. Velmanette Montgomery (D-Brooklyn), who had been in the Senate since 1985 and retired in 2020.
“She was very forward-thinking, but she was struggling in a minority Senate,” said Comrie, referring to its longtime control by Republicans.
The Department of Parole is now required to inform people as part of its discharge method of their rights, according to Comrie.
“There is a reporting mechanism that they will have to get back to us about on a semi-regular basis,” every few months, said Comrie, who is thankful to advocates for criminal justice who helped the senator craft the bill. “This will help to make sure that they will get back to a very positive way of life.”
Not everyone agrees with the bill.
Retired NYPD Capt. Joseph Concannon, the first vice president of the Queens Village Republican Club, believes the governor is only signing the bill to protect his own right to vote in the future if he is arrested and convicted for being responsible “for killing thousands of senior citizens in the state’s nursing homes.
“Cuomo ‘ordered’ Covid patients into NY nursing homes that resulted in thousands of otherwise healthy seniors being sent to their deaths,” said Concannon in an email.
“If the state Senate and Assembly were at all interested in voter disenfranchisement they need to look no deeper than the operations of the NYC Board of Elections where voter disengagement is ripe and readily served out during the balloting process each year wherein hundreds of potential candidates are turned away for what State Senator Comrie refers to as Jim Crow laws,” said Concannon.
The Board of Elections needs to be dismantled and political parties kept as far away from the elections process as possible, according to Concannon.
“Why seek to allow a few questionable people to vote when the Board of Elections singlehandedly shreds our voting rights every day?” said Concannon.
Concannon is open to people who have been convicted of a single felony as candidates for restored voting rights but not while on parole or probation.
“With the hindsight of reports from probation and parole maybe this could be considered,” said Concannon. “But those seeking to restore themselves to society better think long and hard about the victims of their crimes.”
While Concannon believes the law is no good, Comrie thinks it is long overdue.
“It is something that will reduce recidivism, because it will let parolees know that they are considered full citizens and that can change somebody’s focus and demeanor,” said Comrie. “It will give them self-esteem and give them a reason to re-engage with the community.”
