City Parks is inviting the public to weigh in on a proposal to revamp and better link 20 miles of the Brooklyn-Queens Greenway.
The agency, along with the Department of Transportation, announced Oct. 29 that they plan to improve the already existing miles of greenways throughout the city. The “Destination: Greenways!” proposal will look to identify gaps in the existing networks, engage community stakeholders to determine key needs and set priorities for new park amenities along each route, Parks said in its announcement.
Specifics on the project have not yet been revealed, though a Parks Department spokesperson told the Chronicle that a plan will be produced following completion of the community-based study.
“Destination: Greenways! is a conceptual planning study that aims to enhance the pedestrian and cyclist experience in Brooklyn and Queens by identifying improvements and connection opportunities along various routes in each borough. We are working with DOT to identify existing greenway segments, both on-street and within parks, to include in our study,” the spokesperson said.
Though the Parks Department describes its Brooklyn-Queens Greenway as a “40-mile, continuous pedestrian and cyclist route,” it includes several broken links where users have to share the road with vehicles to travel from one point to the next.
“I [love] biking the Queens Greenway, but it could use some sprucing up. Safety improvements and wayfinding, for two,” said CJ Wojo, a frequent biker and greenway user, wrote on Twitter.
The project is designed to upgrade the Queens route from Flushing Meadows Corona Park through Kissena Park, Cunningham Park, Alley Pond Park and Joe Michaels Mile. In Brooklyn, it will focus on the route following Shore Parkway from Leif Erikson Park to Coney Island.
“I think it’s a neat idea!” said Marc Haken, the president of the Friends of Cunningham Park. “To hook [our park] up with all of the other parks in the northeast quadrant is an impressive thing and enhances the use of our parks.”
Haken said the announcment was a surprise to him and his organization, but he is excited for the potential improvements to come. Bikers are already drawn to Cunningham Park, which is home to a dirt-biking trail and is often frequented by the Five Boro Bike Club. Additionally, the Friends of Cunningham Park has facilitated bicycle rentals to accommodate the growing interest, but Haken said he’d like to see the greenway better connect his space to Alley Pond Park and its numerous tennis courts.
“I can’t think of any negatives,” Haken said. “We’re always looking to bring in new things to the park.”
The study is being funded by a $1 million investment through the Mayor’s Fund to Advance NYC from the Leona M. and Harry B. Helmsley Charitable Trust. The study will outline cost estimates for improving the 20 miles of open space that “integrates greenways into neighborhoods that have been historically disconnected from each other and the waterfront,” Parks said.
The public can tune in to voice its opinions at two virtual meetings: the Queens session on Nov. 16 and the Brooklyn session on Nov. 17, both at 6:30 p.m. Pre-registration is required.
