A meeting between Community Board 12 and the city Parks Department became quite contentious, last month.
During the forum, the lack of clearing of phragmites and stumps at Baisley Pond Park, which borders Rochdale, South Jamaica and St. Albans, raised questions about possible environmental racism.
One Southeast Queens resident who was on the call, said that the phragmites, a tall reed-like grass, were getting out of control.
“There has to be some type of resolution,” said the resident, who frequents the park. “This is unacceptable ... this has been going on for so long.”
Left unchecked, phragmites can lower water levels in wetlands, alter the flow of water and clog drainage ditches.
“It’s unsightly and I feel like it is unsafe sometimes,” said the resident. “I have no idea what kind of animals are living in there.”
Sparrows and blackbirds are just a few of the avian species that eat seeds from the vegetation and make nests in the tall grass.
The resident also mentioned that there were several huge tree stumps lifting up the walkway at the park that have been there for years and were not removed when some trees were cleared after several heavy storms.
“Is there something in a temporary way to clear the park out?” she asked representatives of the Parks Department.
One Parks representative said that the Queens Forestry Division is aware of the stumps at the park and manages the contracts for stump removals.
“What happens to the stumps is that our inspector will go to the stumps and have work orders to have the stumps removed, then they will be removed as part of our stump contract protocol,” said the representative.
Stump removal is dependent on funding, she added.
“Funding is a bit tight, but we are aware of the situation and we are trying to expedite it,” she said.
Al Kanu, a CB 12 member and former candidate for City Council District 27, which encompasses all or part of Cambria Heights, Hollis, Jamaica, St. Albans, Queens Village and Springfield Gardens, said he was tired of hearing that a lack of funding was the excuse for the tree stumps scattered throughout the park.
“This funding excuse is getting ridiculous,” Kanu said. “We hear the mayor and we hear the governor talk about billions of dollars in allocation for other projects ... Southeast Queens is not the only place to have these stumps, but we are the only community to keep seeing them in our parks.”
Kanu asked if there is a lack of funding for only Southeast Queens or in all areas throughout the borough.
The Parks representative said that funding is spread out throughout the borough.
Kanu said that the phragmites overgrowth has been at the park for nearly a decade and that the stumps have been there since Hurricane Irene in 2021.
Dawn Kelly, a local businesswoman, asked how Parks funding across the borough was being allocated.
“Can you show us a continuum of investment that has been made in our area?” Kelly said. “If you can’t, we need you to provide us with an immediate plan of action of how you are going to address every single complaint and request that we have asked for.”
Rebecca Swadek, the director of wetlands management at Parks, said that her program is entirely grant-funded and that it doesn’t have a crew.
“Most of what I do is through capital contracts,” said Swadek about clearing the phragmites along the body of water at the park. “I have no crew that I can just send there. I can talk to our Queens team and get more of an operational standpoint. Even then, this work has to be permitted. It is a regulated action ... I wish I had a crew and the resources to do that.”
The wetlands manager said that the permits have not been reviewed by the state for over a year because the state doesn’t have the resources to assess them.
“So no one has even bothered to start the ball rolling for Baisley Park and Southeast Queens,” said Carlene Thorbs, chairwoman of CB 12.
Thorbs said parks in Cross Bay and Douglaston most likely don’t have the same issues as the area she advocates for.
“If you are telling us this fairytale that this could never get done, then that means that these phragmites are going to grow expeditiously and be 20 feet tall before someone does something,” Thorbs said. “We have to lean on these elected officials.”
Thorbs said that she wants to reach out to state Sen. Leroy Comrie (D-St. Albans) to create a capital project specifically for Southeast Queens to address the issues in parks in that area.
She also requested that the Parks Department move the 11 tree stumps and use funding allocated for new tree plantings to erect new trees at Baisley Pond Park.
“What we are hearing is continuous rhetoric,” the chairwoman said about the queue for permits and the underfunding situation. “We appreciate you being here, but we need better answers than this.”
