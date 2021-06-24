The city’s Parks Department announced on June 16 that more than a dozen of its green spaces throughout the city have been renamed in honor of the Black American experience. This was three days before President Biden officially made Juneteenth, a commemoration for the emancipation of slaves on June 19, 1865, an federal holiday.
“By making Juneteenth a federal holiday, all Americans can feel the power of this day and learn from our history,” said Biden at a June 17 press conference in the East Room with members of the Congressional Black Caucus. “We can’t rest until the promise of equality is fulfilled for every one of us in every corner of this nation. That to me is the meaning of Juneteenth.”
The fomer Railroad Park in St. Albans at 174th Place and 129th Avenue is now named after legendary broadcaster Gwen Ifill.
Flushing Bay Promenade, which runs along Marina Road in Willets Point, is now renamed Malcolm X Promenade. The civil rights activist lived a few short miles away from the promenade in East Elmhurst with his family before his assassination on Feb. 21, 1965.
St. Albans Oval Park, sandwiched between St. Albans Park and St. Albans Park Tennis Courts, has been renamed Musicians’ Oval Park in honor of the many prominent Black musical icons who called Southeast Queens home.
Park enthusiasts can visit Musician’s Oval at 172-07 Sayres Ave.
The Southern Queens Park Association, a charity that hosts programs at the neighboring Roy Wilkins Park four minutes away, has no jurisdiction over Musicians’ Oval, but Jacqueline Boyce, executive director of the SQPA, was thrilled by the news.
“I think that it is great that they are doing it,” said Boyce. “I think that is a wonderful idea. That area housed a lot of the musicians that lived here.”
Addisleigh Park, a historic neighborhood just 10 minutes away from Musicians’ Oval, was home to jazz legends like Fats Waller, John Coltrane, Count Basie, Ella Fitzgerald and Lena Horne, Parks Commissioner Mitchell Silver noted.
“We are elated to celebrate and acknowledge the rich history that has been gifted to us by Black Americans throughout New York City,” said Silver. “When thinking about renaming park spaces we wanted a natural fit that reflects the culture of the neighborhoods we serve. In Addisleigh Park in Queens, artistry and musicianship has long been a community staple ... In a nod to them and their legacies, we have named the Oval in their honor. We hope that Musician’s Oval serves in homage to the past and inspires hope for the future generations of musicians.“
