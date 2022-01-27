The city Department of Parks and Recreation is accepting applications to take the lifeguard qualifying exam for those interested in working as one at New York City pools and beaches this coming summer.
Tests begin Jan. 31 and end Feb. 19.
All applicants must be at least 16 years old by the time they begin employment. They must have at least 20/30 vision in one eye and 20/40 in the other without corrective lenses. Glasses and contact lenses may not be worn during the eye exam.
All applicants must be able to swim 50 yards with proper form in 35 seconds or less. Each also must be vaccinated against Covid-19 prior to taking the test.
City beaches are scheduled to open on Memorial Day Weekend, which this year begins on May 28. Pools open in late June; and both will close on Sept. 11, the Sunday after Labor Day.
Lifeguards can expect to work between five and six days a week. First-year lifeguards earn a minimum of $16 per hour for a weekly salary of about $800.
Further information and applications are available online at nycgovparks.org/opportunities/jobs/lifeguards.
