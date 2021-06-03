The lack of parking in Queens has gone from being a nuisance to nearly deadly.
On May 23, a Laurelton resident was so perturbed by a neighbor’s guest moving traffic cones he had placed in front of his house to secure a parking spot he allegedly stabbed the man multiple times over it, according to a press release from the Queens District Attorney’s Office.
“No one has a right to the parking spot in front of their home,” said District Attorney Katz in a state ment. “The City’s streets are public and accessible to everyone.”
On the evening in question, the victim, 49, drove to Mentone Avenue shortly after 5 p.m., but struggled to find a parking space, according to the DA’s Office. He was later spotted moving orange traffic comes from in front of the house of the defendant, Anthony Thomas, 58, then parked his vehicle to allegedly get cursed out by the Laurelton resident.
Despite the alleged verbal slights, the victim joined his friends across the street for an outdoor event, according to the DA’s Office. At first, Thomas went home, but then he exited his house multiple times to allegedly scream at the victim until the vehicle was moved to a different parking spot.
The dispute did not come to a close with the car’s relocation, because the defendant allegedly went across the street to curse out the victim, and that’s when he pulled out a kitchen knife from his sock and chased the 49-year-old whom he would go on to stab in the chest, abdomen and arm, according to the press release.
“This was a vicious and senseless attack on a man who was just visiting friends in the neighborhood,” said Katz.
The victim was later sent to a nearby hospital with a collapsed lung, massive intestinal injuries and other serious wounds as a result of the attack, according to the DA’s Office. Police from the 105 Precinct allegedly found the weapon stained with blood in the defendant’s home dishwasher.
“The defendant — who had no right to block off any part of a public street with traffic cones — became enraged when the victim parked in front of the defendant’s residence and allegedly attacked without provocation,” said Katz.
Queens Criminal Court Judge Denise Johnson indicted Thomas for attempted murder in the second degree, assault in the first degree and criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree on May 25, according to the DA’s Office. If convicted, the defendant faces up to 25 years in prison.
“In custody he now faces serious charges,” said Katz.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.