The Dean of Southeast Queens is now immortalized in the area he served for half a century.
St. Albans Park on Saturday was renamed “Archie Spigner Park” to honor the longtime city councilman and district leader. The honor came on what would have been his 94th birthday.
“Archie Spigner was a leader who made an impact on so many lives and changed the course of history for our city,” Councilwoman Nantasha Williams (D-St.Albans) said in a statement. “He was a trailblazer who helped pave the way for others, such as myself, who have followed him into public service.”
Spigner represented Southeast Queens on the City Council from 1974 to 2001, serving his last 15 years as deputy to the majority leader. He also served as the head of the United Democratic Club of Queens from 1970 until his death in 2020, a role in which he helped shape the borough’s Democratic Party leadership.
“Archie Spigner will forever be part of the fabric of our community,” state Sen. Leroy Comrie (D-St. Albans) said in a statement. “He was a one-of-a-kind public servant, community leader, and mentor to so many. His more than five decades of leadership, including service as the first Black man from Queens elected to the City Council, helped pave the path that Queens, New York, and national leaders now walk.
“From labor organizing in his youth to his service as an NYC Council Member, he made a transformative change. I am proud that we as a community stand united in honoring him and in celebrating his lasting legacy.”
Born in South Carolina, Spigner resided in Addisleigh Park. At his funeral in 2020, Rep. Gregory Meeks (D-Queens, Nassau) called the political trailblazer “my Jackie Robinson.”
“The Dean, The Godfather of Politics, he was called by many names and I will always remember him as a dear friend,” Assemblywoman Alicia Hyndman (D-Springfield Gardens) said in a statement.
