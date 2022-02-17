There are more than 40 different seasonal and full-time roles up for grabs at the city’s Parks Department.
Some positions are open until filled, while others have deadlines as early as Feb. 18., according to the Parks website. The openings are in the Design & Construction, Maintenance & Operations, Forestry & Environment, Recreation & Programming, Security and Administration departments at the agency.
The jobs range from landscape architect to community associate to wildlife monitor and more.
If interested in applying, go to nyc.gov/parks/job.
