An unknown man grabbed a woman from behind and sexually abused her in Flushing Meadows Corona Park Oct. 8.
The incident occurred at 6:30 p.m. that Thursday on one of the park’s footbridges near the Van Wyck Expressway’s Exit 22. After assaulting his 34-year-old victim, the perpetrator fled northbound through the park.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 577-TIPS (8477) or, for Spanish, 1 (888) 57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit tips at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577, or by going to @nypdtips on Twitter. All tips are strictly confidential.
