St. Joseph’s Episcopal Church in Queens Village was deconsecrated on June 27, opening up the space where the building sits to secular use.
One former parishioner who wishes to remain anonymous wants the 150-year-old building to remain open, get repaired and get landmarked for future use instead of getting knocked down to make way for a new church and possibly affordable housing.
“The people who are in leadership probably made up their minds before they spoke to the congregation,” said the parishioner. “So I feel like I wasted my time looking into researches in how to fund the fixes.”
The former parishioner hopes that there is still time to landmark the building and has reached out to homeowners in the area, some of whom the former church member said had no idea about a possible affordable housing complex.
“They don’t want it in the area,” said the former parishioner who is seeking 100 signatures on a change.org petition to landmark the church.
As of June 30, the online petition had 71 people signed up to support landmarking the church at change.Org/SaveOurChurch.
Rene Hill, a preservationist, former Community Board 12 chairwoman and a City Council candidate for District 27, in which she is currently ranked third, had put in a request for evaluation with the city’s Landmark Preservation Commission to delay the church from getting knocked down and possibly get landmarked.
Bishop Lawrence Provenzano, of the Episcopal Diocese of Long Island, however, believes that Hill, who was up against 10 candidates before the June 22 primary election, is using the church for a political cause to enrich her campaign.
“I’m being accused of all kinds of things, particularly by people seeking political office,” said Provenzano to the Queens Chronicle in a phone call on June 9. “I find it incorrigible that people seeking political office would use the situation ... as a political issue. I think there has been a bit of irresponsibility here and I suspect that there are maybe one or two people in the congregation who are not in favor of the plan.”
The bishop said the building in question had faulty wiring, asbestos, mold and was susceptible to leaking during inclement weather. He wants to replace it with an energy-efficient building and there are talks about some of the space being used for affordable housing.
The church said it has made $200,000 worth of repairs in the past but does not have enough funds to gut the church to modernize it. The LI Episcopal’s review of the property finds that a new building would be a more affordable approach.
During last Sunday’s deconsecration ceremony, the bishop said it was time to let go of the church, but its people will continue its mission with God.
“The time has passed,” said Provenzano. “Decisions made long ago, set in motion — [are] things that you and I today can’t change ... Although we can’t change what has happened, we can be faithful in our moving forward as the church of Jesus Christ serving people who are here.”
Eric Clemence, 62, who attended the ceremony, is sad to see the church go, but understands that it was old.
“I’m not happy about it [being knocked down], but it seems that is what is going to happen. What will be will be,” said Clemence, who has attended the church since he was 5 and was hoping for a restoration to the old building. “I hope they keep the stained glass windows.”
Melissa Hubbert, a former member of the church who moved to New Jersey in 1992, still visits St. Joseph’s. She sees both sides to the argument for wanting to restore or build a new church.
“My family moved to the church in 1964,” said Hubbert whose father was a warden of the church and mother was the head of the choir. “Buildings do not represent any church ... all physical buildings sometimes need repair, but sometimes they can’t be repaired ... but for those who have been there — that’s my wedding place ... It’s a family where so many things occurred. It’s been a blessing.”
Hubbert was confirmed at the church and buried family members there.
