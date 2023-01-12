Parents and guardians who refuse to get vaccinated still cannot attend school functions inside city Department of Education buildings, and some are calling for the policy to end as other Covid restrictions have been dropped and the third anniversary of the pandemic nears.
Nearly 1,500 have signed on to a petition started by one Queens mom calling on Mayor Adams and Schools Chancellor David Banks to allow unvaccinated people access into schools.
Eight City Council members wrote a letter to Adams and Banks as well as city Department of Health and Mental Hygiene Commissioner Ashwin Vasan calling for the mandate to be lifted as well. The order comes from the DOHMH.
“For three long years, unvaccinated parents have been prevented from attending functions at facilities operated by the NYC Department of Education,” stated the letter, which was written at the end of December.
Signatories included Councilmembers Joann Ariola (R-Ozone Park), Bob Holden (D-Maspeth) and Vickie Paladino (R-Whitestone).
“These people have been forced to miss plays, proms, graduations, and sporting events, adding to the stresses felt by students and families who were already enduring the difficulties of receiving an education during a global pandemic,” it continued.
The letter cited the recent closing of the DOE Covid command center, known as the Situation Room, and the end of families being notified about cases in schools.
Principals received an email at the end of December stating, “You will no longer be required to inform members of your school community of individual COVID-19 cases by letter,” according to Chalkbeat.
The Council members’ letter called the closing of the Situation Room a “bold step forward into the post-COVID-19 world” and said, in order to move toward postpandemic normalcy, “we must continue to lift the barriers put in place during the height of the outbreak.”
It ends by saying that unvaccinated people no longer pose an extraordinary risk and that the stigma against that population must end.
A change.org petition started by Douglaston mother Adriana Aviles states, “Thankfully NYC DOE children were not forced to be Covid Vaccinated in order to continue their NYC DOE education. But parents/family members who are not Covid Vaccinated are still denied entry into their NYC DOE children’s schools” and cites research showing that parent involvement in schools leads to better outcomes.
Ariola posted the letter from her and her colleagues to Twitter and one user, a mom from Queens, wrote, “I can’t even set foot in my daughter’s school.” She said it was a “shame,” and that “a lot of issues my daughter is facing would have been resolved if I was allowed in her classroom.”
Jean Hahn, head of Queens Parents United, said, “It harms kids to not have parental support, which includes parents attending read alouds, performances, volunteering and sporting events.”
According to the DOE website, vaccination is still required for all visitors entering school buildings, for all DOE employees and others who work in the buildings, but is no longer required for high-risk extracurricular activities including sports.
