High school admissions criteria, specialized high schools and gifted and talented programs remain top concerns for Queens parents.
Those issues, and several others, came up this week and last in a visit from Schools Chancellor David Banks to the Queens Borough President’s Parent Advisory Board meeting, the Citywide Council on High Schools meeting and among community education councils.
Admissions for screened high schools was sure to come up with Banks, following the Department of Education’s new admissions system announced ahead of the March deadlines.
“We know there are a lot of parents who would prefer to have seen the admissions criteria made exactly as it was before,” Banks said in Tuesday’s Parent Advisory Board meeting with Borough President Donovan Richards.
“But we’re trying to be fair and we’re also trying to be equitable,” he said.
“We’re going to see ... how it lands with folks in the community and we’ll revisit it in the next year.”
The new procedure will take students’ highest grades in the four core subjects and assign a point value to each of those marks. The points are then averaged to determine which of four lottery groups the student falls into.
Critics say it is more a lottery system and does not honor good grades and hard work.
Sarah Kleinhandler, chief enrollment officer at the DOE, called the process “batch ranking” during Richards’ advisory board meeting.
“We did this to provide access,” she said. When the DOE modeled it, she said, access for Black and brown students to screened high schools increased 13 percent.
“We are under a tight timeline to make sure families have information and that the application was open quickly,” Kleinhandler said.
“What we’re doing this year is an interim step and it preserves academic standards at the screened schools.”
She echoed the chancellor’s sentiment in adding that the school system will continue engaging communities for the next high school admissions cycle.
Last Wednesday, the CCHS passed a resolution 8-4 asking for a more accurate screening process for the upcoming school year.
The resolution called for the DOE to allow screened high schools to be able to conduct a “true screening of their applicants” and grant individual schools the discretion to use the criteria of their choice.
The group proposed a ranking system based on the actual numerical grades of the first period of eighth grade, with or without considering state test stores, conducting individual assessments, taking graded work samples, an essay submission, teacher recommendations or a “more granular mapping of grades” to “differentiate students’ academic performance, for which they proposed a rubric.
CEC 24 on Tuesday night also passed a resolution asking for the policy to be changed.
“The CEC is asking for the rubric of the screened high schools to be changed because we believe that it is really just pure lottery where kids who have 99 averages are grouped in the same cluster as kids who have 65s and have much lower grades,” CEC 24 Vice President Henry Choi told the Chronicle.
The CCHS also passed a resolution in favor of bringing an additional specialized high school to Queens specifically.
That also came up at the borough president’s meeting.
“As it relates to specialized schools, you know, it’s a very politically fraught issue,” said Banks.
He said that establishing more specialized schools is a priority of Mayor Adams and that they “might be bringing another one to the borough” but that it may have a different admissions criteria. He noted that there has been consternation over the fact that admission is based on a single exam.
“So, I don’t think we’re going to be looking to change the admissions criteria for the current specialized schools but as we look to create more ... there will probably be a very different criteria for admissions,” said Banks.
Banks received a question about engaging more with the Asian community, to which he answered that he understands there are “two or three issues that are very important to them,” including the specialized schools and gifted and talented programs. On G&T, he stated in the meeting that it will be expanded and that parents will “see more G&T programs than [they] have before.” Admissions for those may open in the spring, but no date is set yet.
Parents have also been concerned with the lack of school safety officers and threats of violence. Banks said a new academy class of school safety officers is set to graduate in the coming weeks, which will bring a “couple hundred” more of them citywide.
“We don’t have thousands of people lined up to take the job,” he said, noting that it is not high-paying.
He added that the city may have to deploy “folks who are not school safety agents to help out,” especially in overcrowded schools.
Banks was also asked about reports that he is making superintendents reapply for their jobs.
“I’ve never said that formally,” he said. “Its almost like it’s already gospel because it has been reported in the news.”
“Here is what I’ll say to that ... I want to have the best superintendents I can possibly have in every district in the city — that’s my goal,” said Banks.
“I’ve got some superintendents that, when I ask, ‘Do you know who your local City Council person is, and your state senator and your assemblyperson,’ [they] have never had a meeting with them, have no idea who it is,” he said. “I want to change that. I want to make sure that superintendents know that their job is not simply to help make sure the kids are reading and writing but to be connected to the community.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.