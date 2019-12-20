Parents petition to get diversity names

More than 1,000 supporters in just four days signed a petition calling on the city Department of Education to reveal the names of a working group that will play a key role in devising a controversial school diversity plan.

‘There’s a rigged jury here,” said Jason Fink, father of a student at PS 101 in Forest Hills.

He is among the organizers of a fast-growing group called Queens Parents United, who fear Mayor de Blasio and the DOE are going to impose new admissions criteria on District 28 in central and Southeast Queens as part of a plan to make all schools more closely reflect the racial makeup of the city’s school system.

“We have a right to know who has been chosen to represent us,” the petition, posted on Change.org, reads.

“These are voluntary positions and by not revealing them, or the methodology of their selection, suggests this is a ‘kangaroo court’ of cronies ... not a legitimate process and intended to produce a predetermined outcome.”

Parents have been promised by the city that they will be able to recommend how and by what means the district’s eight middle schools will implement a new diversity plan due at the end of the current school years.

District 28 covers the neighborhoods from Forest Hills and Rego Park south to Jamaica.

It is among the most racially diverse in the city. But school performance, as measured by state tests, indicate that schools in the northern part of the district are demonstrably more successful than those in the south.

The district was chosen last summer as a pilot project for the rest of the borough, suggesting that changes in admissions policies there will become standard for the other six school districts in Queens.

The DOE has so far declined to name the members of the working group of parents, teachers and students that will have final say on the recommendations.

In a frank letter to Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza last week, signed by eight legislators, Assemblyman Andrew Hevesi (D-Forest Hills) complained that the push to come up with a diversity plan in District 28 has been “opaque, confusing, and inconsistent.

“For the record, none of the signatories of this letter are opposed to diversity and equity in our schools,” the letter said.

The letter, Hevesi told the Chronicle, sprang from a tumultuous first meeting two weeks ago between parents and the DOE’s consultant on the diversity project, WXYZ, a Manhattan architecture and urban planning firm.

“That meeting didn’t go too well,” the lawmaker said. “It became clear to us that if we were ever going to be successful, there needs to be meaningful engagement with parents.

“This is no threat,” he said. “I’m cautiously optomistic. But if I see they are going to shove this down our throats, my attitude will change.”

So far, the parents’ group remains unconvinced by the city’s claims there is no plan yet. “It’s just optics,” said Fink. “The city is determined to impose some version of busing — by which I mean, forced transit — and quotas.”