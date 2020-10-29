Parents get one shot to opt for in-person

Parents who signed their children up for remote-only instruction in New York City public schools will now only have one opportunity to switch to a hybrid schedule that includes in-person learning, Mayor de Blasio announced on Monday.
The switch represents an abrupt and major change from the mayor’s messaging on the potential to opt-in up to this point. As recently as last Thursday when Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza attended a virtual Community Education Council meeting in western Queens, the administration had promised parents that they would have one opportunity to opt in for hybrid learning per semester, adding up to four for the entire year.
Now they’ll have to make a decision for the rest of the year over the next two week-period. De Blasio, accompanied by Carranza, told parents on Monday that they will have from Nov. 2 to 15 to enroll their students in blended learning.
“This will be the only time to opt in, which is a change from what we originally had said over the summer. We think that this is better for the sake of stability for all students, for families, and educators. So, we urge any family who is considering it to take advantage of this opportunity to do so now,” said Carranza at the press event.
He and de Blasio framed the shift as a positive for students that will provide more stability to the school system going forward.
“Parents have a lot more information and I understand any parent that wanted more information before making a choice — well, now that we’ve been able to show how our schools are working, it’s time for an opt-in period,” said de Blasio.
The new information came in the same press event where de Blasio announced that only a little more than a quarter of students have attended in-person classes since the school system began to reopen at the end of September, a stat that has undercut his reasoning for pushing for in-person learning in the first place: that most parents want it.
At a press gathering on Tuesday, the mayor was asked about the connection between the new attendance data and his decision to limit the opportunities for parents to opt in.
“We really need to start settling things and making final decisions about how things are going to be laid out, the final levels of staffing, etcetera. So, parents now have gotten to see the school year in action. They’ve gotten to see how safe it is. It’s time to make some decisions,” de Blasio said.
The mayor and chancellor said that one final opt-in period would offer more stability to principals, who have had to continually balance a tide of families opting out of hybrid learning for remote-only instruction over the past month.
For information on opting-in to the blended learning plan the city posted information at schools.nyc.gov/returntoschool2020.
