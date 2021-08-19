While parents wait for the details on what protocols around Covid cases in public schools will look like next year, Mayor de Blasio has continued to insist that there will not be a remote learning option
Last week de Blasio made clear that fully vaccinated students and staff will not have to quarantine unless they test positive for the virus or begin to exhibit symptoms if someone in their classroom tests positive for Covid when schools reopen in the fall.
“I think we’re going to see some kids, some staff who may have to be out for limited periods of time, but we should remember the very high levels of vaccination we have among DOE staff and educators, and I’m guaranteeing you, parents are going to rush to get their kids vaccinated by the time we get to the opening a school,” de Blasio told reporters at a press event last Thursday.
City officials have also floated a plan to close buildings when there are positive cases in four or more classrooms — a policy that resembles the Department of Education’s summer school protocol, Chalkbeat reported.
Though de Blasio hopes that closures will be far less widespread due to the vaccination rate, at some scale they seem more and more inevitable with the vaccine still unavailable for children under 12 and the rise of the highly contagious delta variant in the city.
As was the case last year, the details of Covid protocols will determine how students who must quarantine should keep up with their work. As they anxiously await the fast-approaching first day on Sept. 13, parents have begun to weigh in on how technology could help shape their students’ experience next year in the case that they need to quarantine.
Some parent groups, particularly those who are advocating for immunocompromised students, have demanded that the mayor change course and provide a remote option for parents. Some have insisted that a remote option would pave the way for closures that they find to be excessive. Others think that there should be remote options for a limited number of families under certain conditions.
“I think they need to consider it. They need to have guidelines for who qualifies for it. We already have a good majority of our students equipped with the technology they need to make it happen,” said Heather Beers-Dimitriadis, Community Board 6 Education Committee co-chairwoman and a Forest Hills parent.
Dimitriadis, one of whose middle school daughters was remote the majority of last year, while the other took on a hybrid schedule, said that she thought the DOE should focus on an asynchronous remote model in the case of Covid outbreaks as well. She’s especially worried about the achievement gap that could result if parts of Queens with the highest level of unvaccinated students had a higher level of closures.
Rego Park parent and head of the Queens Parents United group Jean Hahn, on the other hand, said that she is worried that a randomized, mandatory testing regimen like the DOE imposed last year could lead to widespread closures.
“Why are you testing asymptomatic and people that are not showing symptoms unless there’s high transmission in the community?” she asked.
Hahn said that while she loves her daughter’s public school, she may choose to go private depending on the DOE’s policy over the coming weeks.
“We’re registered at a Catholic school and the first whiff of school closures that I get, we’re pulling out,” Hahn said.
