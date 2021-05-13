Data from a Kaiser Family Foundation report issued last week found that fewer than one-third of parents are likely to get their children vaccinated if eligible.
The report comes days before the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Pfizer Covid-19 vaccinations for preteens and younger teens age 12 to 15 on May 10.
As youth vaccinations are underway for younger high school children and seniors in middle school, Pfizer, a multinational pharmaceutical corporation, is already conducting pediatric studies, according to NPR. The company has made plans to submit emergency requests to administer inoculations to 5- year-olds up to 11-year-olds and those who are six months to 2-years-old for September.
While 29 percent of parents will get their children ages 12 to 15 vaccinated immediately, 32 percent prefer to wait and see how the vaccine is working before having their kids vaccinated, according to the survey.
Tony, 57, from St. Albans, has a relative who is turning 12 in June, and because she lives in a multigenerational home with a brother who has a heart condition, she wants all of her seven relatives to get vaccinated. She plans on encouraging her niece to vaccinate her grandniece.
“All the adults have gotten vaccinated,” said Tony, who didn’t wish to give her full name. “Even though I have high blood pressure, I’ve never been a sickly person, so I got vaccinated for him.”
She also hopes the family gets vaccinated so everyone can go on vacation again.
“I would like to go to St. Vincent or Turks and Caicos,” said Tony.
Christine Hemley, 55, from Queens Village is a mom of a 13-year-old boy and falls in the latter camp.
“I’m iffy and excited about the vaccine, but Covid-19 is becoming rampant,” said Hemley. “Still, I’m skeptical about the whole thing. What’s the long-term side effect? Nobody knows. If anything happens can we sue?”
Hemley is healthy and is not rushing to take the vaccine, therefore, she will not be making an appointment for her son to take it either.
“I’ve been staying away from others, putting on my masks in crowds and social distancing,” said Hemley, a cosmetologist. “However, he is back in school, and probably more exposed. I’m working from home.”
There were 15 percent of parents who will only inoculate their children if a school requires it, according to the survey.
“If I have to vaccinate him for school, then I will,” said Hemley.
Oldean Scantelberry, a senior, thinks her 12-year-old and 13-year-old grandchildren should get vaccinated.
“I spoke to their mother on Mother’s Day and told her ‘It’s their time to get vaccinated,’” said Scantelberry. “I feel good about it. It’s important and they will be more secure about going around crowds in school.”
Scantelberry had the Johnson and Johnson vaccination and both of her children who are in the medical field have also been vaccinated.
“They say only six or seven had blood clots, but millions had the vaccination,” said Scantelberry.
Carmen Perez, 47, from Jamaica, has a child who will be turning 11 next month. While not in the same age range, she agrees with the 19 percent of parents who took the survey that children shouldn’t get vaccinated at all.
“Because of my religion, I don’t want them to take the vaccine,” said Perez, who is Catholic. “I’m just praying that we don’t get it.”
Perez is scared of the side effects of the vaccine. Her friend’s husband became sick after getting the Moderna vaccine.
The friend told her that the husband’s body started to swell all over after the shot.
The expansion of the eligibility requirements allows for 17 million children to be covered by the vaccine, which means that if all Americans were to have the vaccination that would account for 87 percent of the country’s population, which could provide herd immunity from the coronavirus.
Scientific experts estimate that the U.S. needs at least 70 percent of the population, or more than 200 million people, to get the vaccination to halt the pandemic, according to the Mayo Clinic, a nonprofit American academic medical center focused on healthcare and research.
