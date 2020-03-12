Amid fears of the coronavirus, parent teacher conferences will not be done in person, the Department of Education announced Tuesday on Twitter.
Conferences scheduled for tonight, March 12, and Friday will take place but instead of parents going to the school, the meetings will occur by phone or virtually.
If families are unable to connect during the Thursday evening or Friday afternoon conference time, schools will offer a more flexible schedule based on school and parent schedules through the rest of the month.
To prepare for conferences, families can see their child’s report card through the New York City Schools Account.
For families without an account, visit schools.nyc.gov/learning/in-our-class rooms/nyc-schools-account.
There haven’t been any confirmed cases within city schools, a DOE spokesperson told the Chronicle.
A number of colleges, including St. John’s University, have made arrangements for students to meet online instead of in classrooms.
— David Russell
