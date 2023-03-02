The Queens Borough President’s Parent Advisory Board meeting on Monday covered ongoing and upcoming School Construction Authority projects as well as concerns about a proposed Richmond Hill elementary school and demands for specialized high school seats.
Several questions and comments from parents were about the recent site selection of the former Rubie’s Costume Company in Richmond Hill for an elementary school and the desire for a middle school there instead.
Monica Gutierrez, director of education at Borough President Donovan Richards’ Office, read one of the submissions: “Myself and a constituency of parents in District 27 feel strongly that this should rather be a middle school as there are three other elementary schools in the immediate area in which the graduating children have no walkable middle school. The children from PS 66, 254 and 56 all have to travel far, crossing Woodhaven Boulevard and Atlantic Avenue to get to their eventual middle schools, which are already overcrowded.”
Ben Goodman, School Construction Authority external affairs manager for School Districts 25, 26 and 30, addressed the question.
“We are taking the concerns into account and we did hear folks loud and clear so we are going to see here what we can do,” he said.
Danielle Schaaff, SCA external affairs manager for Districts 24, 27, 28 and 29, who presented the elementary school plans at the Community Board 9 meeting last month and was met by testimony from one area parent, was unable to attend the meeting on Monday.
Goodman noted that the site selection hearing with the community board and Community Education Council 27 had already been held. Public comments are open until March 8.
The proposal includes both buildings and the parking area on Jamaica Avenue between 120th and 121st streets and would include District 75 special education seats.
Richards and Gutierrez explained to attendees at the virtual meeting, which can be viewed on YouTube, that the period to apply for Resolution A funding from the borough president, which allows for capital improvements or enhancement projects and is funded by individual grants from City Council members or borough presidents, has ended.
Many questions were about more specialized high schools as well as extensions to them.
“Thank you for your response on specialized high schools, would love to see much more in Queens,” Gutierrez read and responded, “Yes, absolutely, so would we.”
She said the Borough President’s Office is in talks with the SCA for a new building, not an extension, for the Queens High School for the Sciences at York College.
The team is looking at a movie theater a block away from the school and Gutierrez called it a great site because it is near the Long Island Rail Road, government buildings and commercial areas. Otherwise, a location on Hillside Avenue would be considered.
Goodman said there are no additional high school seats that are funded at this time and that the SCA is fully sited for high schools.
Gutierrez maintained that many students do not get into any of their top high school choices and told parents not to get discouraged by what they were hearing. The capital plan is a “living, breathing document” that could change, she said, adding that the borough president is advocating for more high schools.
Many of the schools, she acknowledged, have more applicants than seats available. “So that’s something that we have to look at ... and create more schools.”
