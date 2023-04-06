To raise awareness about gender-based violence this Ramadan, the South Queens Women’s March, an advocacy group, will host the Clothesline Project this Friday from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on the eve of the anniversary of the opening its office, which is located at 130-01 Liberty Ave. in South Richmond Hill.
The Clothesline Project is a visual display of shirts with graphic messages and illustrations designed by survivors of violence or by someone who knows a person who has been a victim of violence, according to Aminta Kilawan-Narine, the founder of the SQWM.
“South Queens Women’s March was specifically founded to address gender-based violence in our community and that includes sexual assault,” Kilawan-Narine told the Chronicle. “We are thankful to have a physical space to uplift this important issue. At the event, we’ll be writing messages on paper T-shirts.”
The SQWM is using the paper shirts for the event to be sustainable with its program.
“These will create a pop-up exhibit hanging on a clothesline in our office,” Kilawan-Narine said. “We will also be creating self-care kits as gifts to Muslim women survivors in New York City for the upcoming Eid holiday.”
Ramadan, the monthlong Muslim holiday observed by fasting during the daylight hours, started March 22 this year and concludes with Eid al-Fitr, the Festival of Sweets, on April 21.
“We’re asking South Queens women, girls and gender-expansive folks to join us on April 7,” said the SQWM founder.
The event will be held at the SQWM office, where refreshments will be served.
