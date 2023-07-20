With Fresh Meadows’ MS 216 slated to see construction on a three-story expansion start in October, Community Education Council 26 approved a letter of support for its Open Streets program application at its monthly meeting last Thursday.
The 540-seat addition will attach to the building’s front on 175th Street, extending toward 65th Avenue and into the current schoolyard.
Construction will close the schoolyard until its projected completion in September 2026, leaving more than 1,400 students unable to go outside for recess. In the meantime, Principal Daphne Vandorn and CEC members have proposed closing the adjacent 174th Street between 64th and 65th avenues during school hours, designating it as a “play street.” CEC 26’s letter requested that the Department of Transportation expedite its review of the school’s application.
Though all CEC 26 members in attendance voted in favor of the letter, that was not without some pushback from community members.
Jim Gallagher of Community Board 8 expressed “serious concerns” about the closure, saying that CEC 26 should have sent letters to each house along 174th Street. He questioned when homeowners’ garbage would be picked up if the application is approved and was concerned about the Joyful Church of New York on the corner, which he said has a capacity of over 200 people. Gallagher suggested a public hearing with the Flushing Heights Civic Association.
CEC 26 President Al Suhu noted that the school only intends to close part of the street.
“I think residents would still have 24-hour access to leave and enter their driveways,” he said. “The closure of the street will only occur during school days and I believe it’s only during recess, which is just maybe two or three hours a day around lunchtime.”
To MS 216 Parent Coordinator Omar Davis, applying for the Open Streets program was the only option for students.
“The alternative is not having kids have access to any type of recess activity,” he said. “The block wouldn’t be shut down all day ... There is an adjacent street that leads directly to 65th [Avenue], so that block being shut down might not be as big of an issue as you say.”
Davis was, however, sympathetic to Gallagher’s concerns. He said he has spoken with businesses on 174th Street, knocked on residents’ doors and left fliers with his contact information. He added that the Joyful Church of New York has an additional entrance on 65th Avenue, so the 174th Street closure would not affect services. He added the proposal had to be submitted quickly but can be amended if approved by the DOT.
State Sen. John Liu (D-Flushing) was in attendance. He appeared in favor of the letter, congratulating the CEC for taking action on “issues of importance.”
The expansion will add a number of elements to the school and replace outdated spaces in the process, including a new cafeteria and kitchen, a new art room, new science labs, additional classrooms and a new suite for the guidance department, among other improvements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.