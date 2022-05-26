The city Panel for Educational Policy approved the Fair Student Funding model last Wednesday in its monthly meeting after shocking the school system last month by rejecting it.
The funding structure has been a point of controversy and some advocates say it overlooks students with needs such as those in temporary housing and those with disabilities.
Last month, Schools Chancellor David Banks said that the vote against approving FSF would “blow up” the school system.
This time around, he sought to convince parents that changes to the formula would be made and assured that a working group would be formed.
“Passing it tonight does not mean that this is a chancellor who doesn’t give a damn — quite the opposite,” Banks said during the meeting. “I have to keep the system moving.”
He said he would commit to fixing “this mess” as early as this week and said that he inherited the “horrible and ridiculous” situation from previous administrations, adding that he has been putting out figurative fires since “walking in the door.”
“This will take some time to resolve — it’s not going to take years, but it’s going to take some time,” Banks said.
“I’m not a bureaucrat. I’m not a person who just sits here, and is going through the motions. That is not who I am. That’s not how I lead.”
Jenn Choi, a special education parent advocate from Woodside, spoke during the public comment portion and called on members to vote against the funding.
She also called for the Fair Student Funding task force report done during the de Blasio administration to be made public, an issue that was brought to light in last month’s meeting.
“Children were cheated as a result and taxpayer money was wasted,” Choi said.
She called attention to figures that show that out of 14,600 special education due process complaints throughout the state for 2020-2021, 14,200 were from New York City. Despite being the largest school district, she called it disproportionate.
Although approving the funding formula was characterized as urgent, Choi said the real emergency was on helping students with disabilities.
“How can they move forward? ... Fair Student Funding cost us, it is to blame,” she stated.
The panel voted 12-1 in favor of the funding, with one additional abstention. Before the meeting and vote were held, Mayor Adams announced his final appointment to the PEP, Kyle Kimball of Park Slope.
“New York City families deserve to be represented by a board reflective of the diversity that makes this city great,” Adams said in a statement regarding the appointment.
“Our PEP appointees reflect that diversity and our administration’s priority for enhancing parent and community engagement, as we reimagine our schools and improve education for every child from every background.”
In his own statement about Kimball, Banks said, “As a parent of a public school student, the husband of a teacher, and a deep history serving our city, Mr. Kimball brings critical insight to the Panel.”
