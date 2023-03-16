The panel appointed by Gov. Hochul to study 14 mass transit options to and from LaGuardia Airport is recommending massive upgrades to existing bus service to speed up travel between the airport and Midtown Manhattan.
The three-person panel set up by Gov. Hochul in November 2021 is recommending improved service on the Q70 bus line and establishment of a new shuttle bus service from the Astoria-Ditmars Boulevard terminus of the N/W subway line to the airport.
The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey said in a press release on Monday that the panel sees such a plan as carrying “equivalent ridership” to the former Mets-Willets Point-to-LaGuardia AirTrain project proposed by former Gov. Andrew Cuomo.
The panel included Mike Brown, former commissioner of transport for London and former managing director of Heathrow Airport; Janette Sadik-Khan, former commissioner of the NYC Department of Transportation; and Phillip Washington, CEO of Denver International Airport and former CEO of Los Angeles Metro.
“New Yorkers deserve world-class transportation to world-class airports,” Hochul said in a press release from her office. “Shortly after taking office, I asked the Port Authority to thoroughly examine mass transit solutions for LaGuardia Airport that would reduce car traffic and increase connectivity, while meeting the demand of our customers. I am grateful to the expert panel, the technical consultants, and the Port Authority for providing a clear, cost-effective path forward with an emissions-free transit solution for customers.
“I accept the recommendations of this report, and I look forward to its immediate implementation by the Port Authority in close coordination with our partners at the MTA, in the City of New York and the federal government.”
The panel rejected proposals for light rail and subway line extensions as problematic from cost or engineering perspectives, and sometimes both.
Borough President Donovan Richards praised the end of the AirTrain plan, but wants Hochul and the PA to remain open to multiple options.
“Governor Hochul and the Port Authority are correct in their move to scrap the LaGuardia AirTrain once and for all,” Richards said in a press release. “It has been clear that the proposed line was both fiscally dubious and insufficiently beneficial to the communities surrounding the airport, which are in serious need of more pressing infrastructure improvements. However, there are several other solutions in terms of connecting our city to its newly reimagined airport that are far more practical and worthy of being explored.”
Richards still wants planners to consider ferry service, the establishment of a Bus Rapid Transit system between the Jackson Heights transportation hub and the airport and the potential extension of the N/W subway line.
The group Sensible Ways to LGA, which includes the Ditmars Boulevard Block Association, Guardians of Flushing Bay, the Greater Flushing Chamber of Commerce and others, had opposed the initial AirTrain proposal.
“We appreciate and support the Port Authority and its expert panel advancing airport transit improvements with a high ridership bang for the buck that will be quick to implement,” said the coalition in an email on Monday.
“Ridership on the Q70 bus route to the airport was growing rapidly prior to the onset of Covid,” the statement added. “Further improvements on that route, and the new Astoria airport bus line will provide real transit access improvements to travelers and the airport workforce without a lengthy or overly costly construction process.”
In its executive summary, the report goes into detail of what it called constructability challenges of approaching LaGuardia from the west or southwest by rail or any other so-called heavy infrastructure.
“First, FAA regulations prohibit any new permanent infrastructure at- or above-grade that intersects with the flight path and safety areas of airport runways,” the report states. Any approach would abut or run through the zone at the southern end of Runway 4-22.
“Since this runway abuts Runway Drive and the Grand Central Parkway, any new at- or above-grade subway or other heavy infrastructure through this corridor would be prohibited based on current FAA Airport Design Standards,” cording to page 5 of the summary.
“Second, any new tunneled option (for a subway or other heavy infrastructure option) would conflict with major, underground utilities owned by the NYC Department of Environmental Protection, including two combined sewer and stormwater structures that provide critical services to hundreds of thousands of Queens residents,” it continues.
“These structures are 9–15 ft in diameter and were built over 90 years ago on wooden support piles. As part of its preliminary engineering, the study team explored multiple approaches (e.g., going under or reconstructing the utilities); however, it was unable to identify a construction approach that it could conclude with confidence would practicably overcome these challenges.
The underground utilities also were cited in paragraphs dealing with elevated and underground construction of subway extensions along the Grand Central Parkway. So were the cost and engineering challenges posed by the 90- to 100-foot high trestle for the Hellgate rail bridge that crosses the GCP.
The complete report, summary and supporting documents can be read or downloaded on the Port Authority’s website at bit.ly/3yFwGWb.
