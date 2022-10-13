After more than nine months on the City Council, Councilmember Vickie Paladino (R-Whitestone) became the last of the Council’s 51 members to introduce her first pieces of legislation Wednesday, when she unveiled a four-piece package focused on mask and vaccine mandates.
Paladino has consistently opposed mask and Covid-19 vaccine mandates, and has previously called for employees fired due to their lack of vaccination to be reinstated.
Back in January, Paladino was denied entry to the Council chambers when she refused to show proof of vaccination. Less than two weeks later, she was granted a religious exemption; Paladino is a member of the Roman Catholic Church.
Nicole Kiprilov, Paladino’s chief of staff, told the Chronicle that the package “isn’t anti-mask in an absolutist sense.
“We just want to be sure we have taken mental health repercussions into consideration,” she added.
Int. 772, the only local law of the four, would require the Department of Education to report monthly on and make public the criteria used to determine whether a school mask mandate need be implemented and whether mental health was taken into account. Each criterion would need a justification, and, should mental health not be a factor, that, too, would need justification. A list of experts consulted by the DOE would be required, as would an explanation of its decision-making process.
The criteria for a school mask mandate has not been established, at least not publicly; Res. 342 calls on the city to do so.
Res. 341 proposes that the state pass legislation that would prevent terms of employment from being changed during a state of emergency. The resolution notes that both public and private employees lost their jobs due to their vaccination status.
Local states of emergency are controlled by chief executives — in this case, the mayor — who also have the power to extend those orders. Res. 343 calls on the state to pass S7545/A9342, which seek to grant local legislative bodies the power to approve or disapprove an extension.
Though the city has struck the vast majority of its mask and vaccine mandates at this point, Paladino is still moving forward. “We need to get all our workers reinstated, and to ensure that this never, ever, happens again,” she said at a press conference Wednesday.
