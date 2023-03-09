Nearly nine months after Councilmember Vickie Paladino (R-Whitestone) took heat for her condemnation of Drag Queen Story Hour, the City Council voted last Thursday to remove her from the Committee on Mental Health, Disabilities, and Addiction.
Both on Twitter and in a New York Post article last June, Paladino called the program — which offers reading events designed to celebrate gender diversity — “unacceptable and grotesque,” “degeneracy” and equated it to “child grooming.” She also threatened to pull funding from any schools in her district found to be sponsoring such events.
Paladino’s remarks sparked criticism from many elected officials, including Borough President Donovan Richards and Speaker Adrienne Adams (D-Jamaica). In response to some calls for the councilmember to be censured and stripped of all her committee posts, Adams said at the time that the Council was “looking into what further action may be warranted.”
Paladino’s removal from the committee appears to be the speaker’s response.
“As Speaker Adams has previously conveyed, statements of hate and intolerance — including those directed at the LGBTQIA+ community and our own members — are repugnant and unacceptable,” a Council spokesperson said in a statement. “Members of the Council’s Committee on Mental Health are relied upon to ensure care and services for all New Yorkers are a priority.
“The Council [voted] on Council Member Paladino’s removal from this committee, because of a lack of confidence in her commitment to inclusivity that equitably reflects the needs of all New Yorkers on an essential issue of public health and safety.”
Councilmember Linda Lee (D-Oakland Gardens), who chairs the committee, declined to comment on the matter.
In a statement to the Chronicle, Paladino said, “I won’t be distracted by this. I just got 50 new police officers deployed in the 109th Precinct. I am putting more police on our streets, while they are trying to put drag queens in our classrooms.”
A press release from Paladino’s office took things further, saying she was “disappointed” by the move and calling her removal a form of “retaliation.”
“Committee assignments are supposedly meant to bring a diversity of opinion to the issues of our city, however it’s clear that any deviation from radical progressive orthodoxy will not be tolerated,” Paladino says in the release.
“Let me be clear: My position on Drag Queen Story Hour in our schools is morally and factually correct,” she says. “The vast majority of parents agree with me, and I will not bend my knee to the woke mob ever.”
The Chronicle reported last summer that District 19 parents were divided on Drag Queen Story Hour.
Paladino’s press release also says that the Committee on Standards and Ethics conducted a full investigation on the matter, which the councilmember said “found absolutely no wrongdoing on my part whatsoever, revealing my removal as a nakedly political action.”
Paladino’s office did not produce a report on the investigation nor provide any additional information about it despite numerous inquiries.
City Council legislative records do not show that the committee has held any meetings during the 2022-23 cycle, nor does it show any reports to have been produced. The Speaker’s Office did not respond to multiple queries about whether there was such an investigation; the office of Councilman Kalman Yeger (D-Brooklyn), who chairs the Committee on Standards and Ethics, said it did not yet have information on the matter.
A statement from the Common Sense Caucus, of which Paladino is a member, said she did nothing wrong. “If Council Member Paladino’s statements ... violated any of the Council’s codes of conduct, there should have been an investigation and hearing by the Standards and Ethics Committee, followed by a full report with its findings and recommendations for sanctions, as per the Rules of the City Council.
“In fact, we understand the Council did conduct an investigation and took no action. That is because the Council Member has not violated any codes of conduct and removal from a committee is merely petty retribution to appease some members.”
Asked on more than one occasion in the months between the incident and last week’s vote, the Speaker’s Office said it was still evaluating what action was warranted.
Paladino’s removal was one of several changes in committee membership last week, some necessary because the Committee on Resiliency and Waterfronts — a panel that included the Whitestone councilmember — was folded into the Committee on Environmental Protection.
Together, that has left the councilmember with only two committee assignments; most of her peers hold six to eight seats.
