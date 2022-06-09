“They don’t cover anything, especially when it comes to me.”
That’s what Councilmember Vickie Paladino (R-Whitestone) said of “the papers” at this week’s Community Board 7 meeting.
The Chronicle has written about Paladino both during her campaign for and during her time on the City Council. What it has not covered, however, is the North Queens councilmember’s legislative efforts — until now.
Members of the Council are now in the sixth month of their two-year terms representing New York’s 51 districts. During that time, members have introduced — and passed — countless pieces of legislation.
That is, for the most part: Paladino is the only member of the Queens delegation who has yet to introduce her own legislation and be its primary sponsor, and one of only two citywide, Council records show.
After numerous requests to speak with the councilmember herself, the Chronicle was referred to her chief of staff, Nicole Kiprilov, who said the Paladino was “under the weather.”
Asked why she has yet to be the primary sponsor of her own legislation, Kiprilov said that roughly five to 10 pieces are still pending.
“She’s in the process of working with the legislative division to figure out how to speed things up because they are incredibly backlogged. There’s also been a lot of back and forth with the legislative division about the legislation, because we want to make sure that the legislation covers exactly what we want it to cover,” she said. “So it’s a long process, it takes time from the legislative division, and it takes time from our end, as well.”
Kiprilov is not wrong — getting bills introduced is often slowgoing, as one person familiar with Council procedure told the Chronicle. On top of that, political analyst and professor of government at St. John’s University Brian Browne says things have been particularly sluggish this session.
“This Council is off to kind of a slow start,” Browne said. “It seems that there have been less bills introduced this time, year to date, than previous councils.”
He attributed that in large part to the fact that the Council has many new members this term. Indeed, 39 of the 51 lawmakers are serving for the first time, Paladino included.
Yet that has not stopped her peers from introducing legislation. An analysis of Council records indicates that since January, those 39 have collectively brought 261 pieces of legislation to the chamber where they have been primary sponsors — 6.69 bills on average. Among the 11 newest members of the Queens delegation, 65 bills have been introduced, an average of 5.9. Though the office of Speaker Adrienne Adams (D-Jamaica) said that the number of prime sponsorships among new members has been known to vary, it also said the Council’s legislative division has offered Paladino’s office direction.
Kiprilov also pointed to a change in the Council’s digital bill introduction system as part of the reason for Paladino’s delay, which she estimated was installed in the last month.
Across the Council’s last three stated meetings — held on May 5, May 19 and June 2 — 217 measures were introduced.
The system was also designed by members of the Council’s legislative team, Adams’ office told the Chronicle, adding that members have reported they can navigate the system with ease.
Browne pointed out lawmaking is only one piece of a councilmember’s job description.
“Some of these members might see themselves more as community activists ... responding to constituent inquiries, not necessarily getting into the weeds of the legislative process.”
Kiprilov made a similar argument: “We time different priorities that our office has with whatever the constituents that have concerns — in terms of the timeliness of their concern ... We’re not just introducing legislation.”
But Browne argued that part of responding to constituent concerns is legislating.
“Lawmakers should be engaging in the legislative process, if not introducing bills, primary sponsors ... constituents should follow what their particular lawmaker is doing or not,” he said. Referring to the budget process, he added later, “You want to get money for parks in your district, you want to get money for service providers, nonprofits, community-based organizations. So you’re looking out for your own neighborhood interests, as well as whatever the larger agenda is.”
One place that might come up is during committee meetings. Paladino is only on four committees (compared to the typical six to eight), none of which she chairs. Council records show that she has missed two of the three Technology Committee meetings this session.
Committee meetings, Browne posited, are valuable for building relationships within the Council, particularly as a member of the minority.
Councilman Bob Holden (D-Maspeth), who serves on both the Committee on Technology and the Committee on Veterans with Paladino, the latter of which he chairs, declined to comment for this article.
Councilwoman Joann Ariola (R-Ozone Park), the only other Republican in the Queens delegation, and who sits on two committees with Paladino, could not be reached for comment.
Ariola, however, has introduced her own legislation, some with bipartisan support. And she is not the only Republican on the Council to be the sole, primary sponsor of several pieces of legislation —the four new members of the minority have introduced nine measures, averaging 2.25 each. Minority Leader Joe Borelli (R-Staten Island) has 26 to his name. The only other member in Paladino’s position is Staten Island’s Councilmember Kamillah Hanks — a Democrat.
When the Chronicle asked why Paladino has not done the same as her Republican colleagues, Kiprilov said, “Do you think there’s another reason that I’m not telling you? The legislative process is very easy to navigate. It’s just slow. And there are intricacies to it that are involved that require a lot of steps, but it’s not rocket science. I think anyone could do it.”
UPDATE
An earlier version of this article misstated one of Councilman Holden’s committee assignments and has since been corrected.
