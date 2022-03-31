Councilwoman Vickie Paladino (R-Whitestone) has gained quite the social media following throughout her time in the public eye, to say the least.
So when last Friday Paladino tweeted at Facebook and Meta that her Council Facebook account had been removed for violating the site’s community standards, some eyebrows were raised.
“Which Community Standards did I violate? I look forward to your positive response from my appeal,” the councilmember wrote in her tweet.
Neither Facebook nor Meta responded to that tweet by press time Wednesday.
A Facebook representative did respond, however, to an inquiry from the Chronicle. According to one spokesperson, Paladino’s page had been removed because it “violated [Facebook’s] policies on impersonation.”
“There is a current active profile and page for the councilwoman,” the representative said.
Later, the same representative said, “There was a profile and an associated page alleging to be her that we removed for impersonation as people are only allowed one profile.”
In addition to the recently deleted profile, Paladino has a personal profile as well as a campaign page. Since the deleted account was a profile rather than a page, it was in violation of the impersonation policy and was removed.
Paladino’s office did not respond to the Chronicle’s numerous requests for comment in time for publication.
