“If there was a Democrat in this seat, you would have been sold down the river, folks,” Councilmember Vickie Paladino (R-Whitestone) said at last week’s Douglaston Civic Association meeting. “That place would have been rubber-stamped, and you’d be in deep water right now ... I did not sell anybody out here.”
At the time, Paladino was addressing roughly 80 people — many Democrats themselves — regarding the Mizumi rezoning plan, which is poised to pass the City Council today despite opposition from residents and Community Board 11, which voted against the plan unanimously in May.
The amendment would upzone the property where Douglaston’s Mizumi restaurant sits from an R1-2 district to a C2-2 district, allowing for commercial development. That portion of Northern Boulevard has been zoned as residential for more than 60 years, with a pre-existing business being grandfathered in; that was done with the intention of ultimately incorporating the land into the bordering Alley Pond Park.
The City Council is set to vote on the rezoning today, Sept. 29.
CB 11 members voted down the initial proposal because it would leave the land susceptible to development and increase its value, making the goal of converting the land to parkland that much harder. Though the plan before the Council is smaller and would not include the lots adjacent to the restaurant, civic leaders say that does not ease their concerns.
The Chronicle previously reported that during a Sept. 7 Subcommittee on Zoning and Franchises meeting, Chair Kevin Riley (D-Bronx) said that Paladino supports a modified version of the proposal. At the time, several said they felt betrayed by that.
Nicole Kiprilov, Paladino’s chief of staff, said she was aware that was in the public record. “There isn’t a contradiction between what Chair Riley said and what she said at the civic,” she said.
The Chronicle has since confirmed that Paladino previously said that she would oppose the rezoning.
Back in July, Paladino attended the CB 11 Parks Committee’s meeting, during which she and the panel members strategized extensively as to how to incorporate the land into the park. During that meeting, Paul DiBenedetto, who chairs the committee, reminded the councilmember, “It’s all about you stopping it at City Council. If it doesn’t get stopped at City Council, it’s game over.”
To that, Paladino responded, “Yes, it is.”
“I told you I would fight for this, and I am,” she continued. “I mean, as soon as I found out what it was, I said ‘no.’ I didn’t need any of you to even jump in. I just said, ‘Absolutely not, no, we can’t go changing the zoning.’”
Asked about that, Kiprilov said Paladino was referring to the “wholesale rezoning,” rather than the modified plan before the Council. Whether committee members understood her as such is an open question; at that point, the borough president had already recommended that change to the proposal.
More recently, a source familiar with the matter said Paladino told them that a deed restriction for the property is on the table. That would put permanent restrictions on the property, even when ownership ultimately changes hands.
In this case, the deed restriction would include a reduction in the size of the plot, some traffic alterations and a commitment to protect the surrounding wetlands, the source said.
Though the deed restriction might limit how much the value of the property increases, it would still increase, according to Flushing land use expert Paul Graziano. Simply put, if there were to be a deed restriction along with commercial rezoning, there might still be some difficulty making it parkland later on.
Asked for confirmation on the deed restriction, Kiprilov declined to comment ahead of today’s planned vote.
That has been the position of Paladino and her office regarding the proposal for several weeks, as she reiterated at last week’s civic meeting.
To that end, a number of residents have made repeated attempts to discuss the matter with Paladino, as the Chronicle documented previously, just days ahead of the civic meeting, which she originally had not been set to attend.
Paladino believes she has been open with the community on the issue.
“Yes, Vickie was totally transparent. So anybody who tried to say that I was not transparent about Mizumi is lying. Flat out — lying,” she said that evening.
“Whatever I did for Mizumi and whatever’s going to happen here is going to benefit this community as well as the small business owner,” she said.
She continued later, “Take my word for it, and you’ll be very happy.”
