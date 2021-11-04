Not long after the clock struck midnight on Election Night, Republican Vickie Paladino announced she was victorious in her bid to be the next District 19 City Councilmember.
“This is a train we’re on and we’re not going to stop,” Paladino told the Chronicle after claiming victory.
The election night results showed the Whitestone candidate leading the race with 49.7 percent of the vote. If confirmed, she would be the first woman to serve as the northeastern district’s city representative.
Democrat Tony Avella, who had served in the role from 2002 to 2009, followed by an eight-year run as a state senator, trailed by 6.7 percentage points, or 1,653 votes.
Conservative John-Alexander Sakelos only received 1,729 votes. He had lost the June Republican primary to Paladino after she took home 52 percent of the votes.
Just over 2,208 absentee ballots for the district were returned on Election Day, the city Board of Elections reported, which is less than half the number that had been distributed. Only 336 of those ballots were registered to Republicans and just 17 to Conservatives. Democrats submitted 1,610 absentee ballots.
Paladino and her team are confident that those ballots will be a “nonfactor at this point,” based on the margin by which she leads by.
“I feel ecstatic. I feel excited. I feel vindicated, because the far left tries to push people like me to the side,” Paladino said. “I do not fit the mold of the establishment; I will never fit the mold of the establishment.”
At press time, Avella had not responded to requests for comment by the Chronicle.
The district itself swayed to the right for the election. Republican mayoral hopeful Curtis Sliwa won more votes than winner Democrat Eric Adams within Council District 19. Sliwa, who did a significant amount of campaigning with Paladino, led by 2.1 percent in District 19 over Adams.
Paladino is one of four Republican candidates poised to win their races. Inna Vernikov is winning her South Brooklyn race by nearly 30 percentage points, David Carr of Staten Island captured 61 percent of the vote and Joann Ariola won her bid in Howard Beach with over 67 percent.
This year’s run was the second for Paladino. She lost the 2018 state Senate race to John Liu (D-Bayside), who had beat out Avella in that year’s primary.
Paladino’s Council campaign largely focused on quality-of-life issues and her backing of the NYPD. She also supports reversing bail reform, as well as restoring the plainclothes anti-crime unit, especially within the subway system. Paladino has been outspokenly against the elimination of single-family zoning, an issue that would affect a major portion of District 19.
“I promise you this: District 19 will be heard, their needs will be met and I will see to it, and I will be that voice,” Paladino said. “I will deliver on my message, and that’s total and absolute transparency. There will be none of this behind closed doors sort of thing.”
