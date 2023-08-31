New campaign filings published at the end of last week show that Councilmember Vickie Paladino (R-Whitestone) has far outraised her Democratic challenger, former Councilman and state Sen. Tony Avella, as the two battle for Council District 19 for the second election in a row.
Last week’s filings show that Paladino has raised $128,926.23 as of Aug. 21, when the last disclosure period ended. From last March through that same date, Avella has garnered $43,107 in donations — just over a third of what Paladino has received. Between July 13 and Aug. 21 alone, Paladino raised $41,320.
In 2021, Paladino raised more than $66,000; Avella collected over $73,600.
“It’s crystal clear that District 19 wants to maintain the common sense solutions that my office is delivering every day, and our fundraising plainly reflects that,” Paladino said in a statement.
The disparity comes on top of the fact that Avella, unlike Paladino, had a primary election in June — and a contentious one at that. The former lawmaker narrowly defeated ex-Queens Assistant District Attorney Christopher Bae by 124 votes in the second round of the ranked-choice election. Bae outraised Avella in that race, as well.
Avella’s campaign did not respond to multiple inquires on the recent disclosures.
St. John’s University political science professor and analyst Brian Browne called Paladino’s contributions total “an astounding number.
“She didn’t have a primary, but she’s still got to get her name out there — she seems to be doing that,” Browne said.
As for the secret behind Paladino’s success, Browne reasoned that being a Republican incumbent in Queens — “a unicorn” — played a role, but said her vocalness on salient issues like crime and the migrant crisis are contributors, too. While Avella has a long history of serving the district, Browne said that “cuts both ways.”
“You either like him and you’re familiar with him, or you know him and you don’t like him,” he said.
Stefano Forte, Paladino’s campaign manager, agreed. “It’s clear that there is little appetite for yet another Avella campaign, and his vindictive messaging has fallen flat, as expected,” he said in a message to the Chronicle.
“The press has portrayed this race as a ‘must-watch,’ but the truth is that Tony Avella’s campaign — or lack thereof —is on life support, struggling for money, and has virtually no community support whatsoever,” Paladino’s statement read further.
But an Aug. 17 press release from the Campaign Finance Board shows Avella does have local backing — 65.3 percent of his donations are from within the district, while 59.8 percent of Paladino’s are.
The same CFB release says that small donations — defined as $175 or less — make up 86.5 percent of contributions to the Avella campaign. Only 59.4 percent of Paladino’s are in that category.
While that could mean support for Avella within the district is more widespread than his donations total suggests, Browne said, that’s a double-edged sword, and could also indicate “both less engaged and enthusiastic supporters.”
And that’s all before matching funds come into play.
Candidates can receive up to $184,000 in public financing for a primary and the same amount for the general election. Campaign finance records show Avella already has secured $140,334 for the general election, meaning at best, he can get $43,666 more in public money.
Paladino, however, has gotten $174,372 and can gain $9,628 more. She has also spent $196,932.07 to Avella’s $214,316.24 — even without a primary.
Even with that, Paladino still has much more cash on hand than Avella — $106,366 to his $14,872, a gap that Avella’s remaining available matching funds cannot close.
So how could that play out come Election Day?
“I think it’s still going to be a very close race, because it’ll be a low-turnout election,” Browne said.
“But in a low-turnout, close election, money can make a difference. And she’s got an edge — a big edge.”
