When Councilmember Vickie Paladino (R-Whitestone) introduced a bill to delay the rollout of Local Law 97 by seven years last week, she set the stage for a political battle in Northeast Queens.
Local Law 97 is the controversial measure passed in 2019 that broadly aims to lower the city’s greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. To do that, the law prescribes several alterations to be made in buildings over 25,000 square feet, excluding public housing and government buildings. Those measures include repairing all heating system leaks, insulating all pipes for heat and hot water, weatherizing windows, repairing or replacing steam traps and much more.
Given that they shoulder the cost for building maintenance, co-op shareholders and condo owners are likely to feel the weight of the cap on emissions, which will go into effect next January. For that reason, Warren Schreiber, co-president of the Presidents Co-op and Condo Council and president of Bay Terrace Cooperative Section One, said he supports Paladino’s bill.
“The options that were given to us are either to spend tens of millions of dollars in retrofit upgrades ... or face really, really draconian penalties,” he told the Chronicle.
“These are real numbers,” said Bob Friedrich, co-president of the PCCC and president of the Glen Oaks Village Owners Co-op. “They keep me and other board presidents up at night.”
That was, in large part, Paladino’s reasoning for the bill. “The burden is going to be placed on the middle class person who owns co-ops and condos,” she said. Paladino also said there is “no plan” for the transition, nor did she think the city has the infrastructure for such a plan. “Looking at our grid right now, are we able to handle this energy that they want to push through?”
Delaying the implementation of Local Law 97’s energy caps, Paladino argues, would allow the city time to work out the details. Councilmember Linda Lee (D-Oakland Gardens), whose district has the most co-ops and condos in the city, voiced support for the bill at a press conference last week; despite several inquiries, she could not be reached for further comment.
But Councilman Jim Gennaro (D-Hillcrest), who chairs the Council’s Committee on Environmental Protection, said that many of the specifics of Local Law 97 are being sorted out in the Department of Buildings’ rulemaking process.
“The administration has the ability to take significant steps to work with these entities that are operating in very good faith to comply,” he told the Chronicle. Though he said the administration “could be doing a better job,” he added, “They are trying to be as reasonable as they can ... But that said, there are certain elements of the bill, which is what it is. And that’s going to be hard to do. It’s going to be expensive to do.”
Gennaro said he is working on legislation that would provide tax abatements to those who would be “really hard-pressed” to do the work required by Local Law 97.
He conceded that Local Law 97 is far from perfect. “This was not, entirely thought through to the nth degree. And so ... there are going to be stakeholders left with very legitimate problems with it,” he said. Referring to Paladino’s bill, he said, “This was bound to happen — there was no way that a law like this was not going to be introduced.”
Gennaro added that, because Local Law 97 is the “flagship” legislation on greenhouse gas emissions, and will likely influence cities across the country, stripping it could be detrimental.
But given the concern surrounding co-ops and condos specifically, some question why they can’t be accommodated through a carve-out or incentive.
“Why not simply just not have them part of the program?” College Point environmentalist James Cervino said of co-op and condo shareholders. “They can’t afford it.”
Both Schreiber and Friedrich said they tried to get a carve-out when the bill was still being negotiated.
“Co-ops and condos were supposed to originally be carved out by [former Councilman] Costa Constantinides, who was the original sponsor of the bill, but he wrote very bad language in his carve out. So it didn’t do its purpose,” Friedrich said.
Asked why she did not instead introduce legislation to that affect, Paladino said, “If we get caught in the weeds of all of this and we try to do a cut-out now, answer me this: How well does the city deal with all this stuff?”
Gennaro had similar thoughts.
“Now for us to go back and to legislate, carve out into legislative carve outs, once the bill is on the table for relegislation, there will be attempts to make it even more strict than it is now,” he said. “The current culture in the Council — as it is currently constituted — is not inclined to weaken Local Law 97 in the slightest.”
“I do not believe it will get any traction in the Council,” Gennaro added. “I don’t fault the councilmember for trying to advance it and represent the interests of our constituents.”
“This is not a partisan issue,” Paladino said. “This is about giving our city a fair chance.”
Even so, Paladino’s bill poses a possible political conundrum.
“When you deal with climate, it’s one of those issues where people are hesitant to come out and say, ‘This bill was wrong,’” Schreiber said.
“Extensive fires, and heatstroke should not be a partisan issue. It needs to be bipartisan, but it needs to be responsible legislation,” Cervino agreed.
He was clear, however, that while there are concerns about the electrical grid’s capacity, work against climate change should not stop.
“[Paladino] does have a point, it’s an abrupt change,” he said. “But don’t block legislation to block a smart grid and getting us there. We’ve got to act now.”
