District Council 9, the Finishing Trades Institute of New York, will be recruiting apprentices for painters, decorators and paperhangers on weekdays between Aug. 24 and Sept. 7 at the union’s office in Long Island City.
The union press release said 500 applications will be distributed in person on a first-come-first-served basis between 8:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. at 45-15 36 St. Those who are accepted will receive on-the-job and in-classroom training. All applicants must:
• be at lest 18 years old;
• have proof of a high school or high school equivalency diploma;
• be physically fit to work as a painter, decorator or paperhanger as determined by site evaluations and personal statement;
• take a drug test prior to enrollment and randomly throughout the apprenticeship;
• be able to read, hear and understand instructions and warnings in English; and
• sign an affidavit attesting that they are physically able to lift and carry material, equipment and paint weighing up to 70 pounds; and can work from ladders, lifts, scaffolds and suspended scaffolds at heights that may exceed 100 feet.
