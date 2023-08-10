Records obtained by the Chronicle show that absentee ballot request forms were filled out under the names of 25 Council District 20 Republicans, all of whom signed affidavits saying they never requested absentee ballots.
Those forms are among hundreds which designate one of eight different people to pick up absentee ballots on the voters’ behalf. At least five of those designees —including City Council candidate James Pai’s campaign treasurer and daughter, Sydnee Pai — are associated with his campaign.
The evidence comes as part of the lawsuit brought by the candidate Pai defeated in the June 27 primary, Dany Chen, who is alleging voter fraud.
The case was filed early last month in response to many Republican voters who were told they could not vote in the June 27 primary because absentee ballots had already been requested in their names.
The Chronicle previously reported that 38 voters signed affidavits, saying they had not requested absentee ballots but were told otherwise when they went to vote, and that Aaron Foldenauer, an election lawyer representing Chen in the case, believed that could have happened to hundreds of people. Since the Chronicle’s prior report, nine more people have signed affidavits, records the Chronicle obtained from Foldenauer’s office show. The attorney says that number is climbing as his office continues to investigate what he called on more than one occasion “massive evidence of fraud.”
“This lawsuit is about an alleged massive scheme to fraudulently request absentee ballots in voters’ names without their knowledge,” he told the Chronicle. “And then for the fraudsters to then vote for the candidate of the fraudsters’ choosing, and do all of that without the voters knowledge? That’s what this lawsuit is about.”
John Ciampoli, Pai’s lawyer, was adamant that there was no fraud. “The applications do NOT say anything about who returns a ballot,” he said in an email to the Chronicle. He further dismissed the notion, claiming the Board of Elections has already determined that the voters signed the envelopes for the ballots in question.
While it is true that the request forms only designate a person to pick up an absentee ballot, the Chronicle’s investigation found, the evidence collectively points to the possibility of wrongdoing, according to Foldenauer.
“The person who picks it up is obviously taking custody of the ballot,” he said. “That’s their responsibility at that point.”
Voters looking to cast absentee ballots can either request that they receive them by mail or designate a person to collect the ballot from the Board of Elections.
Records shared with the Chronicle by Foldenauer — which he obtained from the BOE via a Freedom of Information Law request — show that eight people, at least five of whom are associated with the Pai campaign, were designated to collect dozens of absentee ballots on behalf of district voters, totaling more than 500 request forms.
While that in itself is not illegal, Foldenauer noted, forgery and casting ballots in another person’s name are.
The Chronicle obtained 25 ballot requests filled under the names of people who signed legal documents affirming that they did not ask for an absentee ballot in the June election, meaning, if accurate, that the signatures on the requests are fraudulent.
All of those 25 forms designate one of eight people — Foldenauer calls them “ballot mules” — to collect absentee ballots from the BOE and deliver them to voters.
Campaign finance records from the 2023 election cycle show that Pai filed very few campaign expenditures; while receipts for newspaper ads, campaign literature and fees for a campaign finance management system are listed, there are none for any kind of campaign staff or consultants. While his daughter, Sydnee Pai, is listed as his campaign treasurer, no compensation for her work is listed.
But Pai did report payments to staff when he ran for City Council in 2021. Those expenditure records list a number of campaign employees, including Baohong Ma, Yee Ping Yam and Lisbeth Cheng — all three of whom appear among the eight ballot collectors.
Another one of those eight, Mia Hung, petitioned for Pai to get on the ballot this spring, records show, as did Ma.
That alone implicates five people associated with the Pai campaign in the alleged forging of absentee ballot request forms for those who signed affidavits; 19 of those 25 request forms designate either Sydnee Pai, Cheng, Ma, Yam or Hung to collect ballots.
Further, BOE records show that absentee ballots were not only requested, but cast, in the names of those 19 people. Ballots were also cast for the remaining six.
It is not yet clear whether the other three ballot mules are affiliated with the campaign, given Pai did not report any payments to campaign staff this year. Pai did not respond to a request for comment regarding the members of his staff.
Some of the request forms that designate one of the eight ballot mules appear questionable in and of themselves. In addition to signatures not matching in several cases (one was even signed in English, whereas the person’s affidavit was signed in Chinese characters), another request form is signed and dated by a person who records show died a week before he allegedly signed it.
But Foldenauer was clear: He believes there likely are more people for whom fraudulent ballots were cast beyond those 25. There may well be people who have not yet come forward or are not aware that absentee ballots were cast in their names.
“It’s hundreds and hundreds of people whose names were forged, and who were voted without their knowledge,” Foldenauer said. “You can see the patterns on the forms with your own two eyes.”
Counsel for the Board of Elections, which is also a defendant in the case, noted during oral arguments that two-thirds of the absentee ballots cast in the election were in Pai’s favor. And records show more than 90 percent of absentee ballots requested were returned. That is significantly higher than comparable races in 2023; in Council District 23, for instance, about 61 percent came back.
While Pai himself did not respond to the Chronicle’s inquiry for this report, his campaign did send a statement last week. “In regards to the lawsuit, we’d like to leave that up to the lawyers,” it reads. “We would like to point out however, that instead of using our resources to divide our party, we should be using them to bring our party together.”
Chen, for his part, was vehement last week in telling the Chronicle the lawsuit is “not about who won, or who lost ... It’s about integrity.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.