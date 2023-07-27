After many Republican voters in Council District 20 were told they could not vote in the June 27 primary because absentee ballots had already been requested in their name, candidate Dany Chen filed a lawsuit against Republican nominee James Pai and the New York City Board of Elections.
Should Queens Supreme Court Justice Robert Caloras find there to be evidence of fraud, he has the power to call for a new election to be held.
The race was the only Republican City Council contest in Queens this cycle, and is poised to serve as a bellwether election in the fall as both the district and area Asian-American voters have increasingly shifted toward the political right. Pai won the race by just 181 votes, results from July 18 show.
Flushing resident Deborah Rubino said she heard it happening to her mother first. When the elder Rubino went to cast her vote at PS 20 on primary day, she was told she could not vote, as an absentee ballot had already been requested in her name. She called her daughter, who had yet to vote that day. Sure enough, both the younger Rubino and her husband had the same issue. Upon calling the Board of Elections, Rubino told the Chronicle, she found all three of them were registered as absentee voters not only for the primary, but for this fall’s general municipal elections.
Asked whether she, her mother or husband had requested an absentee ballot for last month’s election or any previous one, Rubino said, “If you asked me, ‘How do I do it,’ I don’t know how to do it.”
Rubino’s account, along with two others, was first published in the World Journal earlier this month. But they were not alone.
Longtime poll worker Alex Posner was signing in primary voters at PS 163 in Flushing, which happens to be his own polling place. So when things were slow at the beginning of the day, he took a moment to cast his own ballot.
“So I put my name in for the table next to me, and the first thing that came up was red letters — ‘Absentee Ballot,’” he said. “I never voted in my life by absentee ballot, so I thought that was pretty odd.”
As the day went on, Posner said, he watched the same thing happen to four or five other voters at the same site.
Both Posner and Rubino are among the 38 people who signed affidavits, affirming they had not requested absentee ballots but had been told otherwise on primary day, according to the suit, which was filed July 5. Other signees who spoke with the Chronicle shared similar stories — Flushing resident Steven Rodriguez, for one, said he did not even make it to the polls on June 27. He learned someone had already used an absentee ballot in his name when the Chen campaign — which had canvassed his door some time ago — followed up to ask how he voted.
But according to Aaron Foldenauer, an election lawyer representing Chen in the case, those voters are likely just a few of many whose votes were lost to alleged fraud. Asked for an estimate of how many, Foldenauer said, “Hundreds and hundreds.”
He based that in part on the fact that just over 68 percent of votes cast in the race were absentee ballots, many more than in recent area elections. In the Assembly District 40 race in the fall, which overlaps with CD 20 significantly, it was only 11.5 percent. In the CD 20 general election in 2021, only 11.1 percent were absentee votes, and that was when the Covid Omicron variant had begun to spread.
But even more significant, Foldenauer told the Chronicle, is the high volume of returned absentee ballots in the June 27 primary — that is, the number of ballots that were requested, filled out and sent back. Exactly 1,000 absentee ballots out of 1,100 requested ones were sent back to be counted, or nearly 91 percent, more than any other race this cycle. Foldenauer called that high number “suspicious.”
“Usually about half the ballots end up coming back,” he noted. This cycle, the second-highest return rate was in the District 23 Democratic primary, where about 61 percent of ballots were sent back.
Plus, Foldenauer said, counsel for the BOE reported during oral arguments that approximately two-thirds of the absentee ballots cast in the race went for Pai. Indeed, documents added to the case docket Wednesday morning show Pai earned 649 votes via absentee ballot, just shy of 65 percent of absentee votes. Those absentee votes account for more than 79 percent of Pai’s votes. By comparison, Chen’s 329 absentee votes account for a little more than half of his votes.
A spokesperson for the BOE declined to comment, citing the ongoing litigation.
Pai did not respond to comment requests by press time.
Heading into the election, the Pai campaign reneged on an agreement to be interviewed by the Chronicle heading into the election after the paper declined to provide questions in advance. Asked multiple times if that was the impetus, a representative from his campaign said Pai would not take part in interviews ahead of the primary.
But a July 16 request by Pai’s attorney, John Ciampoli, for Caloras to dismiss the case offers some insight into the Pai camp’s thinking.
“Petitioner is really asking this Court to allow him to conduct a fishing expedition, or a weasel hunt for him (or at least provide the boat, nets, bait, and crew for such expedition, or alternatively the ammunition AND the weasels for the hunt) only because he is convinced he could not lose the election absent some sort of widespread, but still unspecified fraud,” Ciampoli writes of Chen in it.
Ciampoli did not respond to a request for comment until after the Chronicle published an initial version of this article online. On Tuesday, he reiterated a point he made in his motion to dismiss, arguing that Chen failed to challenge any ballots while they were being counted, nor did he observe the process.
“The real problem here is that the loser in this election can prove no fraud (other than what he committed),” Ciampoli wrote in an email to the Chronicle.
Caloras rejected the motion. “Given the manner in which Absentee Ballots are counted under the current law, this Petitioner has acted appropriately to protect his rights,” his order reads.
Asked about the appearance of a lawsuit in the wake of his narrow loss, Chen emphasized that the case, in his view, “has nothing to do with” him.
“It’s not about who won, or who lost,” he told the Chronicle. “It’s about integrity.”
Chen said he became aware of the situation as more and more complaints were made, some directly to him.
Foldenauer said the hearing will likely be sometime next week. Should Caloras find there is cause for a new election and he is not blocked by a higher court in the case of an appeal, Foldenauer suspected it would be held in early September.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.