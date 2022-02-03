A virtual town hall last Wednesday, organized by the office of Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-Bronx, Queens), was missing the U.S. representative herself.
Ocasio-Cortez brought on city Commissioner of Health Dave Chokshi to talk about Covid with her constituents, but was unable to make an appearance after what her office called an “unavoidable conflict” came up at the last moment. In her absence, Chokshi held down the floor, reiterating the importance of getting vaccinated and boosted in the face of the Omicron wave, and taking questions from constituents.
“We apologize for the inconvenience and hope to see our constituents at next month’s town hall,” said an Ocasio-Cortez spokesperson.
Chokshi began his presentation by updating constituents about the progress the city has made fighting back the Omicron variant. As of last week, the seven-day case average per day had dropped below 8,000 — about a fifth of the 43,000-case-per-day peak earlier in January.
“We have climbed down from the worst of the Omicron peak, but we know we have more work to do,” he said.
By Jan. 29, the seven-day average for cases had fallen to 3,699.
Similarly the city has seen a decrease in Covid hospitalizations from a total of about 6,500 patients on Jan. 11 to under 4,700 when Chokshi spoke, and now under 3,100, according to the most recent state data that tracks the cumulative numbers.
The guidance for preventing more cases has stayed generally the same in recent months: Get vaccinated and get boosted, wear a mask in public, but particularly a high-quality one like a KN95, KF94 or N95, and continue to get tested and stay home if you’re positive or feeling sick.
Chokshi acknowledged that breakthrough cases for the vaccinated have increased under Omicron, but said that inoculation still has been shown in those cases to be an important form of protection from severe disease and hospitalization.
When he began taking questions from the audience, one constituent asked about the risk of blood clots from the Johnson and Johnson vaccine. Chokshi recognized that there is a “small risk” of blood clotting, “most significant for younger women” but said overall the vaccine’s protection exceeds the risks.
“The most important thing to know is that the benefits of vaccination far outweigh any small risks,” he said.
In response to a question about whether there have been any updates on when vaccines will be available for children under 5, Chokshi said that it looks like parents will have to wait until the spring of this year.
“I wish it could be faster, but at the same time, we do have to allow science to run its course,” he said.
Asked whether New Yorkers will need to continue to get a booster every six months, Chokshi said the science is not resolved on the issue. It will also depend on whether or how soon a new variant emerges.
“It’s possible that another booster will be required. It may be something that we only need ahead of the next winter season. It may be something that we have to factor in just like we get the flu shot every year. All of that is still not yet settled,” he said.
