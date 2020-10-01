Days after a pair of public hearings, the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey was back making its case for an AirTrain between LaGuardia Airport and Willets Point.
The venue was an online meeting of the Old Astoria Neighborhood Association. The Federal Aviation Administration is reviewing a draft environmental impact study for the plan, which is aimed at cutting travel time between the airport and both Midtown and Downtown Manhattan.
The proposed route — the only one of more than 40 alternatives being considered by the FAA — would run along the Flushing Promenade. The route and the project itself have been roundly criticized by both nearby residents and environmental advocates.
Residents are concerned about the impact of construction in neighborhoods that have lived with the LaGuardia rebuild for nearly four years. Both groups have decried the loss of parkland in the Promenade, which runs along Flushing Bay southeast of the airport.
Hersh Parekh, director of government and community relations for airport redevelopment for the PA, opened his presentation with an overview of the LaGuardia reconstruction and the steep drop in travel because of the COVID-19 outbreak.
“A new day is dawning,” Parekh said. “In terms of access, the roadways around the airport are still incredibly congested. You will continue to have unreliable travel times to the airport. You will continue to have the air pollution and greenhouse gases that have severely impacted the residential communities across from LaGuardia.”
The only way to significantly reduce vehicular travel to and from the airport, he said, is with a rail system.
“The roadway network can be impacted by traffic, weather, accidents,” he said. “Anything can impact your trip to the airport. The solution was to build a transit link to LaGuardia.”
During the question-and-answer period, a participant said the outcome seemed predetermined, citing the possibility of bolstering the Q70 bus route instead, saying the AirTrain would carry passengers, “at six to seven times the fare.” Richard Khuzami, president of the OANA, asked about the possibility of using the city’s expanding passenger ferry program to service LaGuardia’s Marine Air Terminal.
Parekh said 50 percent of LaGuardia’s passenger traffic runs to and from Manhattan.
“People are traveling by cars, Uber and Lyft and hotel shuttles,” he said, while saying the Q70’s share of LaGuardia passengers is in single digits. He said buses will not significantly reduce other auto traffic; and that very few passengers use the Marine Air Terminal.
“The FAA conducted an independent review of all alternatives,” Parekh said.
Khuzami, who worked at John F. Kennedy International Airport for more than two decades, said another proposed alternative, the extension of the N/W elevated subway line would be unlikely as it would require the taking of privately owned land.
Parekh said the proposed location along the Promenade would prompt the PA to invest $25 million into upgrading the park.
“Look at the city’s finances and the Parks Department budget,” he said. “It is unlikely you will be seeing that kind of investment in the near future.”
I recommend "Alternative 9S" serving Roosevelt Ave and Woodside stations. It could provide convenient service using Personal Rapid Transit technology, a variant of Automated People Mover that is in use at Heathrow Airport and West Virginia University, and coming to the Boring Company's tunnels in Las Vegas. Here's a website with more details and feasibility arguments:
https://laguardiaprt.org/
Given that the the draft Environmental Impact Statement says it's feasible and reasonable to demolish and move a marina, the public should not accept its conclusion that alternatives are not feasible. The arguments don't stand up to scrutiny. The public comment period has been extended until October 20.
