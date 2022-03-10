And then there were 14.
The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey will examine proposals to serve LaGuardia Airport with dedicated mass transit at in-person public workshops March 16 and 24.
Back in October, Gov. Hochul ordered the PA to review ideas other than her predecessor’s planned $2 billion elevated rail loop between the airport and a station that was to have been built adjacent to the Mets-Willets Point subway stop on the No. 7 line.
The new proposals include a pair of subway line extensions; five possible routes for light rail atop fixed guideways; five potential bus routes; and ferry service.
The PA also left open a wild card to consider “emerging technologies.”
Rail routes passing the airport to the south on the Grand Central Parkway all call for below-grade construction as they cross under the flight path of runway 4-22.
The March 16 workshop will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. at the New York LaGuardia Airport Marriott Hotel at 102-05 Ditmars Blvd. in East Elmhurst. The March 24 meeting will be from 6 to 8 p.m. at Astoria World Manor at 25-22 Astoria Blvd.
The Willets Point plan was criticized by nearby residents and environmentalists for its potential impact on the neighborhood and the Malcolm X Promenade, a linear park along the coast of Flushing Bay.
Several critics questioned the wisdom of taking people from Manhattan to a point south-southeast of the airport and then having to bring them back to LaGuardia.
Several critics also accused Cuomo of having had his thumb on the scale during the selection process.
In an email to the Chronicle, Hochul press secretary Hazel Crampton-Hays said the governor is playing no favorites at this point.
“Governor Hochul directed the Port Authority to thoroughly examine alternative mass transit solutions to increase connectivity to LaGuardia Airport, and we look forward to reviewing input on these options to help ensure world-class transportation to our airport,” she wrote.
The routes and transportation modes for all 14 proposals have been superimposed on aerial maps that can be viewed online at panynj.gov.
They are, in the order on the website:
• Transit improvements including a possible bus lane from the proposed Roosevelt Avenue station on the proposed Interborough Express rail line;
• Improvements to the existing M60 bus route that runs from the west side of Manhattan to LaGuardia through the Bronx and Astoria;
• Dedicated bus rapid transit routes along the GCP running between LaGuardia and the Astoria Boulevard station on the N-W elevated subway line;
• Shuttle bus service along 31st Street and 19th Avenue in Astoria between the airport and the present terminus of the N/W line at Astoria-Ditmars boulevard;
• Bus lanes running on Northern Boulevard and 94th Street between LaGuardia and the Northern Boulevard station on the M/R subway line;
• Elevated light rail service running along the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway and the GCP between LaGuardia and the 61st Street-Woodside subway-Long Island Rail Road hub;
• The original Cuomo-backed Mets-Willets Point AirTrain route, which already has cleared federal environmental studies;
• Elevated light rail service between the Long Island Rail Road’s Jamaica Station — which already has an elevated rail link with John F. Kennedy International Airport — and LaGuardia;
• Elevated light rail along the GCP between LaGuardia and the Astoria Boulevard N/W subway station;
• An elevated light rail line between LaGuardia and the proposed Roosevelt Avenue station on the proposed Interborough Express rail line;
• Extending the N/W elevated subway line with an eastern branch that runs to the airport along the GCP from 30th Avenue;
• Extending the N/W line north along 31st Street from Ditmars Boulevard then turning along 19th Avenue before continuing east along the GCP to LaGuardia;
• Ferry service to and from Bowery Bay and Flushing Bay at opposite ends of LaGuardia; the Manhattan stops would be at Pier 11, East 34th and East 90th streets; and
• Possible future technology including narrow tunnels with electric vehicles, autonomous shuttles or buses or other modes.
LaGuardia itself is undergoing a multiyear $8 billion tarmac-to-tower rebuilding program.
