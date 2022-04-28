Armed with her winning smile, Queens education and, now, boxing gloves, an Ozone Park beauty is competing to be Miss New York USA.
Suriah Iqbal, 25, is running on a platform of mental health awareness in the pageant, set for June 3 and 4 at the Seneca Niagara Resort and Casino near the famed falls at the Canadian border. The event is New York’s preliminary for Miss USA 2022.
Iqbal is competing as Miss Broadway, a regional title she was assigned by her state director and finds fitting because she has always loved singing and was in both choir and chorus in middle school and high school, the latter being St. Francis Prep.
She chose mental health awareness as her platform due to her own struggles in the past and her volunteer work with Sage, which pairs volunteers with elderly LGBTQ people for weekly phone calls.
“The elder I speak to lives in Indiana, so the reach that this organization has is wonderful,” Iqbal told the Chronicle via email. “I have established a special relationship with the elder, and he is very proud that I am competing at the pageant. We often talk about it, and he himself was involved in theater, so he is very proud that I was assigned Miss Broadway.”
The contestant, who posts on Instagram under suriahkay, is also exploring her tough side, recently taking up pugilism.
“I have always wanted to learn self defense and was recently introduced to boxing,” she said. “I am currently partnered with a premiere boxing company called Grit Boxing. I want to show young girls and women that pageantry isn’t all glitz and glam; it takes a lot of hard work, sweat, and dedication!
“I am also passionate about fashion and currently work as a stylist in Soho. I hope to pursue a Master’s this fall in fashion management after the pageant and create my own brand.”
That grad school work would follow undergraduate studies at St. John’s University, where Iqbal, the daughter of Pakistani and Guyanese immigrants, focused on legal studies and was a member of several honor societies.
“Combining my legal knowledge with a future management degree and working for a fashion brand blends everything I love together,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.