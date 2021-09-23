With the in-person opening of public schools last week and its accompanying flurry of excitement and pedagogy, emerged a problem that has become intensified from years past: drop-off traffic.
While transporting their kids to class, parents reported that car traffic around schools was more severe than normal, likely because more parents were still wary of the bus system and were choosing to shuttle their children in their personal vehicles in greater numbers.
In the Ozone Park block adjacent to John Adams High School, located at 101-01 Rockaway Blvd., neighbors reported a particularly severe traffic jam that has been happening around the start and finish of the school day.
“The double-parking that has occurred on our block has reached dangerous levels,” said Julie Deleo, a resident on 101st Street next to the school.
The problems of this year’s new traffic woes have been compounded on Deleo’s block with the location of the District 27 pre-K Center at 100-02 Rockaway Blvd., on the corner of 101st Street and Rockaway, across the street from the high school. The pre-K parents are more likely to drive their students, Deleo said, and the result has been a standoff that has enflamed tensions among neighbors.
“They are double-parking on both sides where you can’t get in or out of the block. People who live there like myself and my neighbors — they are so angry because these people won’t move,” Deleo told the Chronicle.
Deleo said that one of her neighbors arrived home to find a car parked in his driveway, and a verbal altercation ensued.
Deleo has reached out to the principal of the pre-K, who has expressed that she doesn’t know how to improve the situation. She also made 311 complaints, reached out to the 106th Precinct and state Sen. Joe Addabbo Jr.’s (D-Howard Beach) office, to no avail.
“I’ve had enough and it’s reaching a point where I know something bad is gonna happen,” Deleo said.
