The NYPD is seeking the public’s help in identifying the man who robbed an Ozone Park Dunkin’ Donuts at gunpoint on Wednesday, April 12.
Police said the man walked into the store at 94-05 Rockaway Blvd., and displayed a handgun before taking money from the cash register.
No one was reported hurt in the incident.
Police are asking that anyone with information on his identity or whereabouts call the 106th Precinct Detective Squad at (718) 845-2260.
People may also call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 577-TIPS (8477), or, for Spanish, 1 (888) 57-PISTA (74782).
The public can also submit tips by going to the website nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting 274637 (CRIMES), then entering TIP577.
All tips are held strictly confidential.
