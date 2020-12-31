Ritawantee “Rita” Persaud, an Indo-Caribbean vocalist and Ozone Park resident, was killed on Christmas Eve by a hit-and-run driver who has not been arrested.
Persaud, 54, was taking an Uber ride in a black Toyota Camry when the 50-year-old driver of the vehicle was hit by a man driving a Lamborghini Urus SUV carrying a passenger at Rockaway Boulevard and 103rd Avenue at approximately 7:05 p.m.
A preliminary NYPD investigation revealed the Toyota Camry was traveling eastbound on Rockaway Boulevard making a left turn onto northbound 103rd Avenue when it was struck. The Lamborghini flipped on its side in the collision and the Camry ended up on the sidewalk.
The Uber driver, Persaud and the Lamborghini passenger were taken to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where the former two were listed in stable condition and Persaud was declared dead.
The Lamborghini driver fled the scene on foot. The Daily News reported that marijuana was found in the vehicle.
Persaud became well-known in the Hindu community for singing at various mandirs and religious events and her work teaching devotional songs to young people. She moved to New York in 1999 after first gaining renown for her voice in her native country of Guyana.
In the wake of her death, thousands of people inundated Facebook pages with tributes to Persaud. At least 150 people, including many congregants from her temple, the Shaanti Bhavan Mandir in Jamaica, and Persaud’s family and friends, held a vigil in her honor last Sunday at the scene of her death in Ozone Park, according to Aminta Kilawan-Narine, founder of Sadhana, a Hindu community group. The mourners created a memorial of candles and posters with prayers. Since her death, 800 people per night have joined virtual wakes in her honor, Kilawan-Narine said.
“She touched the lives of thousands and created a unique and distinct sense of belonging with each person she met in her short lifespan,” wrote her family in a statement. “She found great joy in spreading happiness to others through service initiatives in the Hindu West Indian Community in New York and further abroad. She mentored and schooled both adults and children in the community and was always the first to offer a hand in help to those in need.”
Many elected officials from the area put out statements mourning Persaud’s loss. Activists Kilawan-Narine and Mohamed Q. Amin, founder of Caribbean Equality Project, called for the continued investigation and apprehension of the driver who fled the scene.
Persaud is survived by her 25-year-old niece, Darshanie; her brothers Glen, Jaio and Deochand; and her nephew, Danesh.
