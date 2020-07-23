Until Monday, Ozone Park resident Blanca Lopez had not been able to visit her nonverbal autistic son who lives at a group home in Queens Village in-person for over three months.
She’s one of many relatives and loved ones of New York’s developmentally disabled in that position. Relatives were forced into limbo when Gov. Cuomo limited access to hospitals, nursing facilities and group homes to contain COVID in mid-March.
Many in that community had essentially been under lockdown without any policy or plan to allow them to see their family members or the outside world until July 10 when the Office for People with Developmental Disabilities finally issued guidance to unpause for day programs, community outings and home visits for group homes, which resumed in New York City on July 20.
The policy gave Lopez an answer to her prayers, but it didn’t happen out of nowhere. It took an eight-week intensive advocacy campaign on the issue by the New York Alliance for the Developmentally Disabled, a coalition of advocates for the community that formed in response to what they saw as a potential civil liberties violation.
“It was just a bonanza. That was everything that we were fighting for, solved in one day,” NYADD spokesperson Russell Snaith said, describing the day the agency released its guidance.
“But now it parses out to the agency. So our goal now is to monitor and to apply pressure, to get consistency and compliance across the state,” said Snaith.
For more than a month Lopez had been hounding the CEO of Innovative Resources for Independence, the facility where her son Gabriel Anthony Natal lives, to help her find a way to visit her son. She was concerned that the abrupt stop of her regular visits to her son at his home IRI would leave him with mental trauma.
Before the July 10 guidance, Gov. Cuomo announced that hospitals and group homes would be allowed to accept visitors at their discretion. But without an order from the state, many group home service providers just found it to be too much of a liability to open their doors to family members.
Lopez repeatedly texted the CEO, Gilbert Louis, to opt into the program, but he was firmly against it.
“The risk to a life is not worth a visit or an outing that lasts 10 minutes,” Louis said. “We got together with our clinical team and we determined, and I can’t get into the specific cases, we made a determination based on underlying conditions. We know the rates of people with hypertension, coronary diseases, dementia or are obese. They are at significant outcomes when it comes to the coronavirus,” said Louis.
Before the OPWDD released its guidance, NYADD was considering class action lawsuits. Without a government policy in place, parents became increasingly concerned about their loved ones’ legal rights.
“Are you ever going to let them out? What happens if another wave comes? What happens when flu season comes? Are you going to keep these people locked up until there’s a vaccine? That becomes a violation of human rights,” said Snaith.
When the OPWDD issued its guidelines, the agency essentially turned the focus off of itself. It’s now on individual groups homes like IRI to decide how they will comply.
Snaith now said that NYADD’s efforts have turned into a case-by-case battle. He estimated that while most group homes are compliant, maybe 20 percent are either lagging behind in allowing visits and outings or they just haven’t acted.
He said advocacy now means monitoring overall compliance among NYADD’s members and possibly creating a scorecard for the group homes that are dragging their feet.
Lopez did her own monitoring when she visited IRI on Tuesday.
When she arrived at IRI, Lopez was temperature checked and given a new mask to wear before she could enter the building to spend time with her son in the backyard. She said that the visit went well, and hopes to make it a regular ocurrence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.