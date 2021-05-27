Ozone Park fire leaves four women in critical condition

Four women were hospitalized in critical but stable condition after a fire broke out in an Ozone Park apartment at 101-10 101 Ave. early in the morning Thursday, according to the FDNY.
Within four minutes of getting the call, FDNY units had made it to the scene around 4:17 a.m. and were able to rescue the four women from the burning apartment on the building’s third floor.
“Heroically they pushed up to the third floor with heavy fire showing. They found four victims on that floor. People were all in respiratory or cardiac arrest,” said FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro at the scene.
All four of the women were taken to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center.
“As of now we have four people that are clinging to life and we can be thankful to the members of our department for giving them this chance,” Nigro said.
The FDNY got the fire under control just after 5 a.m.
The Fire Department did not find a working smoke alarm or alarm of any kind in the building, according Nigro.
The cause of the fire was not immediately known. Nigro said that investigators are looking at an electrical source.
