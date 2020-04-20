One young man from Ozone Park killed another in an early-morning crash over the weekend, police report.
Christopher Garcia, 20, was headed southbound on 109th Street in a 2020 Nissan Altima when he hit an eastbound 2003 Maxima being driven along 107th Avenue by Satesh Permaul, 21, at about 2:50 a.m. Saturday, according to police.
Permaul, of 103-16 Liberty Ave., was taken to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
Garcia, who lives on 109th Street half a block from the crash scene, was charged with aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
Police did not say who was at fault, though the intersection has a stop sign for southbound 109th Street, which is one way. There are no traffic controls for 107th Avenue, which runs both east and west. The crash remains under investigation, police said.
— Peter C. Mastrosimone
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.