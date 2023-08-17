An elderly woman was killed and her upstairs neighbor injured in a two-alarm fire in Ozone Park on Aug. 11 — a blaze caused by a lithium-ion battery, according to authorities.
Kam Mei Koo, 93, was found unconscious at the scene at 98-01 101 Ave. and transported by EMS to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, authorities said, where she was pronounced deceased. The second victim, who was identified in the media as Maria Rodriguez, 67, was reported to be in stable condition.
Concerned residents crowded the smoky street on Friday afternoon as dozens of firefighters battled the blaze. The street was blocked off by police tape, with NYPD officers standing by. Residents waited around the perimeter of the tape for word on any injuries or deaths.
“It’s scary to see something like this happen in my neighborhood,” Ozone Park resident Suddha Darshini told the Chronicle at the scene.
“I smelled the smoke from blocks away while I was running errands, and came back to find this,” she said. “It’s a tragedy.”
After investigating, the FDNY determined the fire was accidental, caused by a lithium-ion battery, according to a post on the department’s Twitter page. Witnesses observed firefighters examining a charred e-bike at the scene. Some published reports said the bike belonged to the deceased victim’s son.
According to the FDNY, as of this week, there have been 154 incidents involving e-bike batteries this year to date, with 93 injuries and 14 deaths.
